Morning Buzz: January 4

1. The results are in and with a new year, comes a new list of banished words from Lake Superior State University.

Topping the list is “GOAT,” an acronym for greatest of all time. Argued that it's a literal impossibility, technically vague, and seriously overused.

Others that made the list are: gaslighting, quiet quitting, amazing, moving forward, absolutely, and “it is what it is.”

More than 1500 nominations came in from around the world, from places as far away as Malaysia, Trinidad and Tobago, Nigeria, and the Netherlands.

To learn more or to get started early and nominate your words for 2023, head to lssu.edu/banishedwords.

2. Grab your warmest blanket, settle in with a good book, and sign up for Kent District Library's winter reading program, Let It Snow.

Adults and teens, 11 and over, who participate and read a minimum of six books in different categories between now and March 31st will receive a collectible Let It Snow ceramic mug.

Participants who finish an additional four titles will be entered into a power reader drawing to win an Amazon Kindle Scribe with a stylus pen or other prizes.

For more information or to sign up, visit kdl.org/snow.

3. The Grand Rapids Griffins are hitting the ice tonight and taking on the Cleveland Monsters. This is the rescheduled game from December 23.

Doors open at 6 with the game starting at 7 p.m. Also, tonight, if you present your Grand Rapids Public Library Card or Kent District Library Card at the Van Andel Arena Box Office you can get discounted tickets to future games.

4. The new year will bring comfort and joy to patients in the Emmanuel Hospice Program in the form of more pet visits.

A $5000 grant from the Kenneth A. Scott Charitable Trust will add several pet visitor teams to the roster. Those teams are matched with a patient's needs to help reduce loneliness, depression, and anxiety.

This grant will help pay to help certify more pets, many of whom are older and adopted from shelters. Emmanuel is now looking for volunteers for the program.

Head to emmanuelhospice.org/volunteer for more information.

5. Mark your calendars for some great music! Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. for acoustic guitarist Leo Kottke.

He will be a part of the St. Cecelia Acoustic Cafe Folk Series, taking the stage on May 16.

Kottke has performed for nearly four decades, setting the highest standard for acoustic finger-picked guitar. He will round out the series that includes other great acts like Sam Bush and Joshua Davis.

Head to scmcgr.org for schedules and ticket information.