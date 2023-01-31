Morning Buzz: January 31

1. Disney on Ice is back at Van Andel Arena this week. The shows run from February 2-5.

You'll be a part of the magic of Disney as Mickey Mouse leads a parade of more than 50 beloved characters starring Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and an ensemble of Disney princesses.

You'll also enjoy the legacy of Disney through 14 classic and modern stories.

Tickets are available at disneyonice.com.

2. If you're looking around West Michigan for the perfect opportunity to show that special someone you care about them, here's an idea.

Take them on a unique night out at the Kalamazoo State Theatre.

"Date At The State" is offering 10 couples the chance to experience Valentine's date unlike any other.

On February 11 at 6 p.m., couples will be treated to dinner and a private tour of the almost 100-year-old venue.

So make a plan to grab your tickets before they sell out. Details are on their website.

3. St. Cecilia Music Center is bringing "Artemis", the all-female six-person jazz supergroup, to Grand Rapids on February 16.

Artemis is a powerful ensemble of modern jazz masters. The collective released their debut recording in 2020 and will deliver their next album this May.

Tickets start at $25 and are available at scmcgr.org.

4. The South Haven Center for the Arts is looking for artists and food vendors for their annual art fair.

It'll be held on July 1 and 2 at Stanley Johnston Park. Each year a panel of three professional artists jury over 100 artists from eleven media categories from across Michigan and all over the United States.

Artists must apply by Monday, March 6. Applications can be found at southhavenarts.org.

5. Frosty Boy is already looking to hire their 2023 seasonal workers.

You'll be able to enjoy a fast-paced and fun environment with a flexible schedule, and, yes, free ice cream.

You'll need to be at least 16 years old, have reliable transportation, and be available to work nights and weekends open availability March through October.

If this sounds like the perfect job for you go to frostyboygr.com to apply.

6. Lots of ladles were being used at 'the bob' in downtown grand rapids last night. Soups On For All was a huge success on Monday night.

Featuring recipes from different local restaurants, and chef's from God's Kitchen. The Morning Mix team was there helping to serve up some food. There were also things like live music and a silent auction.

The event is put on by Catholic Charities of West Michigan. All money raised goes to God's Kitchen to help address hunger issues throughout the area.