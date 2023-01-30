Morning Buzz: January 30

1. Soup's On For All is tonight and it's the first time the event has been in person since 2020.

The event benefits and celebrates God's Kitchen, which is a food program of Catholic Charities West Michigan that provides free meals to those in need.

There are still tickets available to attend the event; $50 in advance and $60 at the door.

More information is at soupsonforall.org and we're looking forward to seeing you there.

2. If your recycling bin is overflowing with cans, Exodus Place holds a can drive to celebrate the big game.

You can select from a few options: cash in the cans and send the proceeds to Exodus Place, call for a pickup, or drop off your cans at Exodus Place.

To register for pick up call 616-242-9130 and use extension 31.

3. Want to live on the wild side? Then a job at John Ball Zoo may be perfect for you.

They're holding hiring events on February 2 and 25. They'll be hiring for seasonal positions including admissions, the animal care team, the education department, food and beverage, and more.

The events will feature open interviews and on-the-spot hiring and are available to ages 15 and older.

Returning seasonal employees are welcome. Find more information on their website.

4. Detroit-style pizza will soon be coming to another location in Grand Rapids.

Buddy's Pizza is opening up a second restaurant in Walker. Right now, they have a location along 28th Street.

There is no official opening date just yet, but they are hiring. Learn more at buddyspizza.com or visit their Facebook page.

5. Enjoy a night at the symphony that will truly be unforgettable.

Cirque Musica: Rhapsody is coming to Grand Rapids in March.

The performance will synchronize popular classical tunes with the grace and skill of some of the world's most outstanding cirque performers.

Tickets will go quickly so make sure to get yours today. Just head to grsymphony.org.