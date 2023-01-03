Morning Buzz: January 3

1. The minimum wage in Michigan is increasing from $9.87 to $10.10 per hour.

A 2018 petition drive attempted to let the voters decide whether to bump up the minimum wage to $12 an hour by 2022. But, the legislature changed the proposal language, bringing the minimum wage to $12.05 by 2030 instead of 2022. So right now, the Michigan court of appeals is considering which version should be implemented.

For the time being, the $10.10 wage will take effect, but depending on the court's decision that could jump to $13.03. Either way, low-income workers will be seeing some increase in their pay.

2. If you still need to get rid of your Christmas tree, Grand rapids residents have two options after the holidays.

The city's Christmas Tree Collection Program offers free drop-off disposal and fee-based curbside pickup.

Both options are environmentally friendly, with trees recycled through chipping and returned naturally to the ground.

Both programs run until January 31.

3. Exciting news for the Lions, their Sunday game has been moved to prime time. They'll be playing the green bay packers in Sunday night football.

The 8-to-8 Lions beat Chicago on Sunday to keep their playoff chances alive. Detroit must beat Green Bay and the Rams must beat Seattle, in order for them to make the playoffs.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday night.

4. If you couldn’t snag Taylor Swift tickets for her show in Detroit later this year, here's your chance to win a pair.

Bill Worst, who owns the Pinnacle Center in Hudsonville, says he got a couple of tickets for the June 10th show at Ford Field but isn't able to go. They're in the center of the 8th row.

Now he's planning to auction the pair off. All the money raised will go toward his non-profit called "Music To Benefit Music" which helps buy instruments for schools.

Each raffle ticket costs $100 with a total of 200 available. Contact the pinnacle center to buy one.

5. If you still have a fruitcake left over from the holidays and have no plans to eat it, here's an idea. Today is National Fruitcake Toss Day.

Every year in Manitou, Colorado, hundreds of people gather to see who can throw their fruitcake the highest or the farthest.

The record is held by a group of engineers from Boeing whose machine threw a fruitcake 1430 feet into the air.