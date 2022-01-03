Morning Buzz: January 3

1. Some colleges are taking steps to stop the spread of COVID. Michigan State University announced they'll start spring semester classes virtually.

Also, people going to sporting events will have to be vaccinated. All spectators at MSU indoor athletic events will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, taken within 72 hours of the event.

The vaccination requirement applies to visitors 12 and up.

The university indoor mask mandate is also still in effect for all indoor home athletic events.

2. As of this morning, a bobcat is still on the loose from Blandford Nature Center. It's the second time in two weeks that Artemis has escaped her enclosure.

Because of her size and age, they say she is unlikely to be a threat to humans or most animals. They say she will not be able to survive in the wild on her own.

Artemis escaped the nature center before in mid-December. Blandford says they even made alterations to the bobcat's enclosure after that escape.

Local police and DNR have been notified. If you see her, do not try to capture her, but call the police immediately.

3. A business school in Detroit will be reopened as Michigan's first and only historically black college or university.

House bills signed this past week by Governor Whitmer will facilitate the reopening of the Lewis College of Business as the "Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design."

The Lewis College of Business operated in Detroit from 1939 until 2013 and originally received its historically black college and university designation in 1987.

The Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design has requested HBCU recognition from the state and is expected to open this year on the campus of the College for Creative Studies in the city's midtown area.

4. It was another double-digit loss for the Detroit Lions over the weekend.

Last night they were up against the Seahawks, and they lost 51-29.

The Lions will close out the season on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

5. Powerball is still looking for its first really, really happy winner in the new year, but the jackpot has now climbed to a whopping $522 million.

No jackpot winners were announced on Saturday.

Powerball's Saturday numbers were 6, 12, 39, 48, 50, and 7.

Powerball's next drawing is tonight. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of more than $371 million.