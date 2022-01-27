Morning Buzz: January 27

1. Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivered her fourth State of the State on Wednesday night virtually from Detroit Diesel to celebrate the State's 185th birthday. Here's a look at the governor's priorities for 2022:

Repealing the retirement or pension tax

Increasing Michigan earned income tax credit for low-income families

Capping costs of insulin at $50

Expanding access to mental health and increasing staffing

Establishing a $2,500 rebate for people who buy electric vehicles

Take a look at the governor's full speech and other highlights here.

2. There are dozens of school choices when it comes to Grand Rapids Public. Tonight, parents and students can learn more about them all in one place.

The district is hosting the annual School Choice Expo and Snow Spectacular from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at City High Middle School.

Parents and students will get the chance to meet principals and teachers from all 44 GRPS schools and learn more about the enrollment process.

The event, which is free to attend, will include a free dinner, games for kids, and giveaways. Masks are required, and more information can be found on the district's website.

3. Mark your calendar and grab your clogs, the Dutch Dance is returning for this year's Tulip Time Festival.

Registration has opened, welcoming third through fifth graders in the kinder category, sixth through eighth-graders in the middle class, and high schoolers and alumni. Organizers say you don't need any experience.

Head to tuliptime.com to sign up. Registration is open until February 12.

Dutch Dance has been part of the festival for more than 80 years. The big Tulip Time Parade is on May 14.

4. Can walking just ten minutes every day save your life? New research says yes.

For this study, scientists gave participants fitness trackers and ran statistical analyses to test out various scenarios, including what would happen if each person added an additional 10 minutes of walking time to their daily routine. They've revealed more than 11,000 would live longer every year.

Researchers say this study is important to showing Americans that even a little more physical activity goes a long way.

5. Today is the perfect day to have cake, and eat it too because it's National Chocolate Cake Day.

It's unclear who created the holiday, but who doesn't like an excuse to grab a slice of chocolate cake.

As for the origin of the cake itself, it's believed the first one was made in 1765 when a doctor and a chocolate maker teamed up for the ultimate dessert.

The first boxed cake mix was created by a company called "O." Duff and sons in the late 1920s.

Betty Crocker released their first dry cake mixes in 1947.