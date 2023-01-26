Morning Buzz: January 26

1. Winter fun for everyone! The South Haven Ice Breaker Festival is back February 3-5.

Enjoy dazzling ice sculptures, a chili cook-off, a cardboard sled race, outdoor ice skating, a snowsuit fashion competition, a frozen fish fling, and many more exciting activities throughout downtown south haven.

You can learn more at southhavenmi.com.

2. Hang out with your girlfriends and shop till you drop. "Girlfriends Weekend" is back in Holland March 3-5.

Your $50 registration fee includes a swag bag full of goodies, a coupon book, a complimentary mimosa at check-in and so much more.

Find the full schedule of events and register at girlfriendsweekend.org.

3. Celebrate the coming of spring and the maple sugaring season Saturday, March 11 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Kalamazoo Nature Center's Annual Maple Sugar Festival.

Activities include a sugaring tour, live music, pancake breakfast, Delano farm tours, and more.

Mark your calendar and learn more at naturecenter.org.

4. A piece of Michigan history will return home. The Mackinac State Historic Park announced it has purchased a pair of 18th-century portraits with ties to Fort Michilimackinac.

The portraits, painted in 1790, portray British army Col. Arent Depeyster and his wife Rebecca. Depeyster was the commander of Fort Michilimackinac from 1774 through 1779 before moving to Fort Detroit.

According to the MSHP, the portraits were passed down through the Depeyster Family for at least two centuries but were eventually put up for auction in London.

MSHP was tipped off to the find and used $47,000 from the Martin and Patricia Jahn Collections Development Fund to win the auction.

The portraits are expected to be put on display at Mackinac Art Museum this summer.

5. Founders Brewing Company announcing its next KBS barrel-aged beer flavor: chocolate cherry.

It's described as accenting the existing premium coffee and chocolate flavor with the rich sweetness of cherry.

KBS chocolate cherry is now available at Founders Brewing Company's taprooms in Grand Rapids and Detroit. Starting in mid-February, it will be available in stores in 4-packs of 12 oz. bottles.