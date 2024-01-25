Morning Buzz: January 25

1. The Consumers Energy Foundation wants to "put your town on the map". The call is out for entries in this annual pitch competition - to help small Michigan communities grow and thrive.

Communities with up to 10,000 residents can apply until February 15. The goal of the proposed project should be attracting business, economic development, and population growth. A total of $50,000 will be split among three different winning projects to give new life to these small towns.

Local leaders must fill out the application. Learn more by going to consumersenergy.com/foundation.

2. If you've ever thought about welcoming someone from another part of the world into your home, here's the perfect opportunity.

ASSE International is looking for local families to host foreign exchange students. They come from more than 50 countries and are between the ages of 15 and 18.

Host families may be single parents, couples, and single persons. Also, ASSE offers qualified American students the opportunity to learn another language and culture by spending a school year, semester, or summer with a host family in another country.

To learn more visit asse.com or call 800-677-2773.

3. Names like "The Big Leplowski" and "Ctrl Salt Delete" could soon be assigned to some Battle Creek snowplows.

The city received nearly 200 name submissions since launching a contest to name 10 of its snowplows in November.

Residents can vote for their favorites through January 31. The top 10 vote-getters will name half of the city's snowplow fleet. Winners will be announced in February.

For more information, visit battlecreekmi.gov/snow.

4. Here's a little inspiration for writers to put pen to paper. The Grand Rapids Public Library is announcing its 56th annual Dyer Ives Poetry Competition, open to anyone who lives or attends school in Kent County ages 5 and up.

The GRPL will accept entries from February 1-29. Poems must be original and unpublished.

It's free to enter, and winners in the different categories will have their poems published in "Voices" and be able to read their work during a special awards ceremony in June.

They will also take home some cash. For more information, go to grpl.org

5. Comedian Nate Bargatze is coming to Grand Rapids.

The popular comedian has announced that he has extended his "Be The Funny" tour, including a stop at Van Andel Arena.

Bargatze will bring his unique, southern charm to Grand Rapids on June 14. Bargatze has been considered a "rising star" in the comedy world, breaking through as part of Netflix's "The Standups" in 2017.

The comedian had stopped in Michigan earlier on his tour, performing two shows at the Kalamazoo State Theatre last April.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.