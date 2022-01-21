Morning Buzz: January 21

1. Haven't been able to get Hamilton tickets for their upcoming shows in Grand Rapids? Now's your chance!

Once again a digital lottery system for tickets will begin in conjunction with the first performance on February 8.

A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each. The lottery will first open at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 28 and will close at noon on Thursday, February 3 for tickets to the first week's performances.

Other digital lotteries will begin each Friday and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week's performances.

For app details go to hamiltonmusical.com/app.

2. A Kent County woman had quite the unforgettable trip to the grocery store after winning $300,000 on a holiday scratch-off.

The 76-year-old bought the ticket at the Beltline Meijer in Grand Rapids. The woman said she kept having to check the ticket because she couldn't believe she won.

The anonymous winner says she plans to pay off her car and save the rest.

3. A new study found early treatment could help young kids overcome a peanut allergy.

According to the study, giving increasing amounts of peanut protein powder to toddlers built up their tolerance.

The study found 71 percent of those children could still tolerate the equivalent of 16 peanuts without a reaction after two and a half years.

Researchers warn the treatment worked best in children with milder allergies. The study involved 146 young children ages 1-3.

About two percent of U.S. children have peanut allergies.

4. As the Super Bowl approaches, Pepsi dropped the trailer for the halftime show, promising fans an exciting performance.

The 56th Super Bowl Halftime Show will be loaded with performances by Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and Dr. Dre.

The five stars were featured in the three-minute trailer Pepsi released.

The company's vice president told "Variety" they wanted to celebrate all the artists therefore, it needed its own trailer.

If you want to witness your favorites collaborate on stage, don't forget to tune in on February 13.