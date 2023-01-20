Morning Buzz: January 20

1. You can now enjoy a free cup of coffee every day at Brody's Be Cafe in Ada.

The cafe made the announcement on Instagram this week with the caption "our goal is for more people to try our delicious coffee and meet our amazing staff."

Brody's Be is a non-profit that hires individuals with intellectual and developmental delays or other special needs.

If you end up grabbing that free cup of joe, consider giving a donation in person, or at brodysbecafe.com.

2. Michigan now ranks in the bottom 10 states for 4th-grade reading, but you can do something to improve those numbers.

SLD Read is looking for tutors to help children between ages 6 and 11 become better readers.

SLD Read's curriculum focuses on developing effective skills in reading, writing, and spelling.

Tutors receive paid training before being placed with a student.

SLD Read is hosting tutor training in both Kalamazoo and Kent counties in February and March.

For more information on becoming a tutor, visit sldread.org/become-a-tutor/.

3. Nothing beats lake living here in West Michigan. If you're a business that specializes in the Lake Michigan lifestyle, the new Lakeshore Living Show is looking for vendors.

Formerly known as the Home, Garden, and Boat Show in Muskegon, the show will feature more than 60 exhibitors who are experts in home, garden, outdoor recreation, and local cuisine.

The Lakeshore Living Show is Friday, April 14 and 15 at the Vandyk Mortgage Convention Center.

Exhibitor applications are open until February 10, so if you're interested visit lakeshorelivingmkg.org.

4. If the family is getting a little stir-crazy in the house, get them out to the Kids And Family Expo Next Weekend!

The 10th annual event is Saturday, January 28 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at DeVos Place.

You won't want to miss out on the zip line, human foosball, frog hopper, face painting, and other interactive activities.

Plus there'll be live shows from Wimee the puppet, magicians, and appearances from reptiles and amphibians.

Tickets are available online or at the door starting at $6, with kids under two getting in for free.

5. A super cool and brand-new event is coming to downtown Holland in February.

Everyone is invited to Holland On Ice to see the nation's best professional ice carvers as they transform more than 10,000 pounds of ice into works of art.

Visitors can also play games made out of ice, pose for photos with the sculptures, and stroll downtown to check out the local businesses during the Meltdown Sale.

The event runs on February 3 and 4.