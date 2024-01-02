Morning Buzz: January 2

1. Some changes coming to Michigan license plates and driver's licenses this year.

First off, you'll have the option of choosing a green and white 'Water Wonderland' plate.

Michiganders have been requesting the reissue of the license plate, like the one issued in 1963 for some vehicles. The plate will be available online beginning January 27.

2. Then, your driver's licenses will not only have new and enhanced features in 2024, but they'll also have a new look.

According to the Secretary of State, the new licenses will include engraved data and other security features that the "SOS" says will reduce the risk of counterfeiting and fraud.

The magnetic stripe on the back of the license has been removed, but bar codes will remain.

Another change to the new license includes a gold-colored shape of the state of Michigan with a star in it, signifying it is real id-compliant.

The cards will also display the Michigan Coat of Arms.

3. Winter can be long and miserable if you're not finding some outdoor fun - and McDonald's wants to help make that happen. The restaurant chain has partnered with the Michigan Snowsports Industry Association for the "Discover Michigan Skiing Program."

Enroll online and get rentals, a lift ticket, and lessons for a flat rate of $60 or less - at 21 ski facilities - both cross-country and downhill, even snowboarding.

This deal runs until January 31 and the resorts range from the Upper Peninsula to Southeast Michigan.

Head to goskimichigan.com for information and to register.

4. Make it a date night as the Grand Rapids Symphony presents "The Godfather in Concert" on Friday at 7 p.m.

Relive the chilling portrait of the Sicilian Clan's rise and near fall from power as a live symphony orchestra performs Nino Rota's Oscar-nominated score live to picture.

This ten-time Academy-winning film features Marlon Brando as the Corleone family patriarch, accompanied by career-making performances from Al Pacino, James Caan, and Robert Duvall.

Grab your tickets by going to grsymphony.org.

5. Get ready to be dancing in your seats on Saturday. "Mania The ABBA Tribute" will take the stage at Devos Performance Hall.

Enjoy a two-hour recreation of one of ABBA's most memorable concerts, with fantastic costumes, staging, lighting, and effects.

Songs include "Mamma Mia," "Dancing Queen," "Super Trouper" and many more.

You can still get tickets at the Devos Performance Hall box office or online at ticketmaster.com.