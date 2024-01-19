Morning Buzz: January 19

1. Embrace the winter and try out some new outdoor sports.

The Kentwood Parks And Recreation team is making that easy by offering snowshoe rentals at Covenant Park, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It's $5 per person or grab a punch card.

Covenant Park offers groomed trails that are perfect for both first-time and experienced snowshoers. The 1-mile loop trail is also great for cross-country skiing, walking, and running. There's also a dedicated 2-mile path for fat tire biking as well.

2. Grand Haven's iconic Pronto Pup has its doors open this weekend.

The waterfront stand will be open today, tomorrow, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

According to their social media, they're expecting shorter lines today during school and work hours, but afterward, there's no telling how long the lines will get.

Owners boast the same price as the last 18 years, $1.75 for pronto pups, and bottled water for $1.

3. It's a musical journey for all of us living in a world of short attention spans. Immerse yourself at "Fifteen-Minutes-Of-Fame" at AllArtWorks Viewing in Grand Rapids.

It features virtuoso Mary Beth Orr, an orchestral musician, soloist, and chamber musician. This event will present 15 one-minute masterpieces created by composers from around the world for Orr's extraordinary fusion of horn and vocal talent. She will bring together a blend of classical and Appalachian melodies with her unique musical expression.

Explore the synergy of visual art and music at AllArtWorks before and after the performance with its collection of original one-of-a-kind fine art.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for this free, event celebrating the creative spirit of contemporary music.

Get more info at allartworks.com.

4. KDL has a new robot at the Grattan Township Express Library.

The robot can help you get a library card, place books on hold, video chat with a librarian, and watch a Storytime video, but it needs a name.

Submit your name suggestion at kdl.org/robot. Name submissions will be open through the end of today.

The top submitted names will be put to a public vote starting January 22 and the winning name will be announced on Friday, January 26.

5. Legoland Discovery Center in Michigan is cheering on the Lions and making a few adjustments to one of their most popular attractions.

Ahead of the Detroit Lions' playoff game against the L.A. Rams they suspend a lion from the rafters over their miniature Lego version of Ford Field. It's part of the attractions' Miniland.

The stadium itself took over two weeks to design and build. 15,000 bricks were used, and the stands are packed with over 800 minifigs.

Other landmarks include Comerica Park and Little Caesars Arena.