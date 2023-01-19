Morning Buzz: January 19

1. Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed January as Braille Literacy Month in Michigan.

She hopes to recognize the braille reading system's impact on individuals who are blind or visually impaired and call attention to the services and resources that enable Michigan residents to learn and enhance their reading skills.

The Bureau of Services For Blind Persons in Kalamazoo offers courses on braille that are designed to prepare students with the fundamentals of the reading and writing system.

For more information on the BSBP training center, visit michigan.gov/bsbp.

2. Are you looking for volunteer opportunities? Whether you're looking for an animal shelter that's searching for groomers or an organization advocating for children's health and safety, Get Connected has it all.

Connect with more than 200 agencies in Kent County to see their volunteer and donation needs on one website. You can also search for opportunities that fit your passion, skills, and schedule.

Please reach out to thevolunteercenter@hwmuw.org for more information.

3. John Ball Zoo and Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park offer two opportunities for fun and learning about animals this January with "Animal Adventures: Surviving In The Wild!"

On January 21 and 22, “Animal Adventures” will allow children and families to explore the survival techniques of snakes, rats, chinchillas, and tarantulas with live animal presentations, listening to animal stories, playing animal games, and participating in animal challenges.

Animal Adventures is ideal for children aged three to six. Reservations are required and can be made online at jbzoo.org.

4. If you're getting married soon, the Winter Bridal Show of West Michigan is the place to go.

It's on January 28 at DeVos Place and runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The one-stop shop for weddings features over 100 West Michigan vendors showcasing unique products and services for newly engaged brides and grooms.

Attendees will be able to indulge in food samples, sign-up for door prizes, and view a runway fashion show.

Learn more at kohlerexpo.com.

5. If you love buttery popcorn, kettle corn, or white cheddar-flavored popcorn, today is your day. It's National Popcorn Day.

The crunchy snack has been around since at least the 16th century when the Aztecs used it in headdresses for fertility ceremonies.

Today, Americans lead the world in popcorn consumption to 13 billion quarts a year!

To celebrate National Popcorn Day, you could pop some at home, share a bowl with a friend, or head to one of the many theaters offering free or discounted popcorn in honor of the day.