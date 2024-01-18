Morning Buzz: January 18

1. High school seniors who have been impacted by Alzheimer's Disease can earn up to $5,000 for college.

Students can apply by submitting an essay or video, describing how Alzheimer's Disease has impacted their lives and what they've learned about themselves, their family, or their community through their experience with the disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association of America says the teen could have a loved one suffering, could be a caretaker, volunteer in a dementia setting, or even conduct Alzheimer's research.

The deadline for submissions is April 1. Enter by going to align.org/scholarship.

2. His voice is one of the most iconic voices in kids' animations and if you're a fan of VeggieTales, then you might be familiar with this name.

Mike Nawrocki, co-creator of VeggieTales and voice of Larry the Cucumber, will be at Baker Book House on Friday at 6 p.m.

He'll be talking about his newest children's book "Babbleland Breakout". The event is free. Learn more at bakerbookhouse.com or by visiting their Facebook page.

3. In need of a Dutch costume for tulip time? If so, you're in luck.

The annual Dutch Costume Sale will be taking place on Saturday, March 16 from 10 a.m. to noon next to Priscilla's Boutique in Holland.

The sale offers both new and used costumes for use in tulip time activities like street scrubbing, parades, or family photo ops.

Also, sellers are welcome to bring new or gently used costumes to Priscilla's Boutique between March 11 and March 15.

More information can be found at tuliptime.com.

4. Are you an artist looking for inspiration? How about a visit to the UP? The Michigan DNR is looking for six people to take part in their artist-in-residence program at the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park.

The program is open to everyone whose work can be influenced by the Porkies’ unique wilderness setting.

This includes writers, composers, and all visual and performing artists and artisans. Each artist must create an original piece of work representative of their residency in the permanent collection of "Friends of The Porkies."

The residency will be two or three weeks, and they'll be staying in a rustic cabin located at the Porcupine Mountains State Park.

Applications will be accepted until February 14 at porkies.org.

5. University of Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh may not be with the school much longer. He's been interviewing with NFL teams this week after the big national championship win cemented his legacy at U of M.

On Monday Harbaugh interviewed with the LA Chargers, and on Tuesday he spoke with the Atlanta Falcons.

The 60-year-old Harbaugh was the 49ers coach from 2011 to 2014, taking that team to the Super Bowl in 2012.