Morning Buzz: January 18

1. Gilda's LaughFest announcing artists participating in the 2023 festival, set for March 8-12.

On the list includes Tig Notaro, Pete Holmes, The Clean Comedy Showcase, D.J. Demers, Daphnique Springs, and Mike Vecchione.

Charlie Berens will headline the annual Gilda’s Red Door Gala on March 16.

Other events announced include Laughfest: Night At The Museum, Laughfest Trivia Night Of Stars, Karajokee, Pop Scholars, River City Improv, and The Dirt Show.

Tickets for all events will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. at laughfestgr.org.

2. "SIX" made its Michigan premiere last week in Grand Rapids and set a record for attendance at a one-week Broadway show at DeVos Performance Hall.

Attendance at the show was 19,046. Previously, the record was set two months ago during the November 2022 performance run of "Come From Away" with a little over 18,000 in attendance. The next show is “Stomp" which will be here March 17-19.

3. The City Of Kentwood is holding an Adaptive Recreation Expo on Thursday, January 26.

It'll start at 4:30 p.m. at the Kentwood Activities Center. Individuals with disabilities and their families can explore the resources, equipment, and programs available to them in West Michigan.

Admission is free and open to everyone. Learn more at Kentwood.us/adaptive.

4. More winter fun in West Michigan. Perrin Brewing Company's Ice Jam is back this year.

It'll be held on January 28 from 2 to 8 p.m. There will be live music, food, and of course beer. If you're feeling like you need some exercise beforehand, their frostbite 5k starts at 2 p.m.

Donations and proceeds will benefit Kids Food Basket. You can register at Run Signup.

5. Get ready for one of the first craft shows in 2023. Head down to the Kalamazoo County Expo Center this Saturday to see a wide variety of handmade goods.

There will be over 120 booths featuring local artists, filled with arts and crafts, food, boutique clothing, and other handmade items!

The show will be from 9 to 3.