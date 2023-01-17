Morning Buzz: January 17

1. Friday night is Ladies' Night at All Artworks in Grand Rapids.

This art show and networking event are open to any female or those who identify as non-binary as creatives, professionals, and community members.

A $5 suggested donation will go to Girls Rock Grand Rapids - a summer camp that empowers girls through music.

There will be a cash bar, DJ, raffles, and a curated, revolving art show.

The event runs from 6-9 p.m. at All Art Works, 333 Cesar Chavez. Head to allartworks.com for information.

2. It's that time of year again. Time to get some inspiration for your home at the Grand Rapids Remodeling And New Homes Show this weekend at Devos Place!

The show kicks off this Friday at noon. Also, if you donate your old kitchen cabinets or appliances to Habitat Kent Restore on Alpine or Division you'll receive two free admissions to the show.

Or simply visit either Restore location to get a discount code for $2 off admission.

3. If you're a quilter, Tulip Time wants to show off your stitchwork!

Submissions are open right now to get into the festival.

The show expects over 100 pieces all from local artists. You can even enter for a chance to take home your own commemorative Tulip Time quilt!

The quilt show is open through the entire Tulip Time Festival at Beechwood Church.

If you're interested in showing your creation, head to the Tulip Time website.

4. The Great Lakes Center For Autism Treatment and Research will host the 11th Annual Youth Hockey Fights For Kids With Autism Event at Wings West Ice Arena on Saturday, February 11.

Around 300 hockey players from kindergarten through college will be playing throughout the event to raise funds and increase autism acceptance in our community. The main event starts at 10 a.m.

Over the past ten years, this event has raised over $90,000 to support autism efforts.

5. Blake's Hard Cider is releasing its first-ever non-alcoholic beverage.

It's called Sorta Pop, and it'll be on store shelves later this month.

According to Blake’s, Sorta Pop is a probiotic soda that's low calorie, low sugar, gluten-free, and caffeine free.

The drink will come in three flavors: tangerine, strawberry-watermelon-cucumber, and lemon-lime.

Distribution expansion is expected to take place in the spring.