Morning Buzz: January 16

1. A special 18-minute documentary, “Dream Team,” is being shown on January 18 at Loosemore Auditorium on GVSU's downtown campus at 5 p.m.

The short film follows friends and competitive swimmers Ann and Madeline on their journey to the National Senior Games, where nothing age, race, or history- will stand in their way.

Also, a question-and-answer session will follow the showing of the film and one of the stars, Ann, will be in attendance for questions.

This is a documentary that Queen Latifah produced and is part of Latifah's, "Queen Collective."

2. There's nothing like a delicious noodle dish, to warm you up this time of year. You can do that at Grand Rapids' third annual Noodle Fest.

The Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation is hosting Noodle Fest on March 9 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Calder Plaza as part of the World of Winter Festival.

Local restaurants will battle it out for the title of Noodle Fest Champion. Noodles are $6 per bowl. You will decide the winner by throwing in votes with your donations. A list of competitors for 2024 has yet to be announced but will be out soon.

Also, you're encouraged to dress as your favorite noodle dish. The director of the Grand Rapids Asian Pacific Festival will be dressed as a bowl of ramen.

3. Calling all Michigan youth entrepreneurs. Do you have a business idea and need funds to expand?

If so, "Mi Impact" is providing grants to small business owners aged 10 to 24.

You'll need to provide a one-page resume and business plan that includes your annual budget.

To learn more and apply head to mi-impact.org.

4. Celebrity chef and TV host Guy Fieri's chicken chain is expanding in the mitten state, and this time to the west side.

Chicken Guy! is part of the new food district at Soaring Eagle Casino in Mt. Pleasant that just opened up Monday.

The restaurant features chicken tender dishes and chicken sandwiches paired with a huge selection of sauces created by Fieri.

The chicken is brined in fresh lemon juice, pickle brine, and buttermilk, and infused with fresh herbs.

Plus, enjoy their creative shake concoctions too.

Last April the first Michigan Chicken Guy! opened in Livonia. See the full menu at soaringeaglecasino.com.

5. Enjoy a day of exploring at the Kids and Family Expo at Devos Place on Saturday, January 27.

This family-focused community event encourages families to play, move, learn, and explore.

The toddler zone is back this year along with petting zoos and inflatables.

New this year are Turbo Tubs and Pirate's Revenge from Vertical Edge Entertainment. These rides are included and accessible for most ages.

To get your tickets and learn more head to their website.