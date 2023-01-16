Morning Buzz: January 16

1. Meijer State Games Of Michigan has just opened the registration for Winter Games.

The upper and lower peninsula events will be held February 10-12, and February 17-19.

These sporting events are open to all ages and ability levels. The traditional winter sports festival will feature 19 sporting events at 21 venues.

The winter games opening ceremony will be held at the Marquette Mountain Resort on Friday, February 10.

To register or learn more head to stategamesofmichigan.com.

2. Learn to cross-country ski at Pigeon Creek Park in West Olive.

They have a class tomorrow from 6 to 7 p.m. It's just $8 per person and ski rentals are available.

Beginners will learn about the equipment and the basic techniques; if you're more advanced, you'll be able to refine your skills.

3. Your KDL library card can save you money. The easiest way to do that, check out items from the library instead of buying them.

Beyond that, enjoy free education and entertainment by attending KDL’s programs for all ages.

Learn a new skill by accessing accessible databases, or check out a perk pass for a free visit to local attractions including Frederik Meijer Gardens. Also, enjoy free wi-fi, public computers, workspace, and meeting rooms at all 20 KDL branches.

Get your card at kdl.org/Ecard.

4. Is the next Scripps National Spelling Bee champion in your classroom? There's still time for students to sign up!

Educators and schools now have until January 31 to sign up elementary and middle school students to participate in this year's spelling bee program.

The 95th Scripps National Spelling Bee will take place from May 30 thru June 1.

Educators can enroll their schools at spellingbee.com.

5. Get your tickets now for the Black Violin Experience Tour.

It showcases two-time Grammy-nominated duo Black Violin, brought to life by Kev Marcus and Wil Baptiste, invoking a mystifying musical fusion of classical sounds and hip-hop beats.

Their show is on February 26 at the Frauenthal Theater. Tickets start at $29 and can be purchased at frauenthal.org.