Morning Buzz: January 13, 2025

1. Kent County Animal Shelter Needs Your Help During Relocation

The Kent County Animal Shelter is temporarily relocating to accommodate flooring renovations required by the Michigan Department of Agriculture. The shelter will be closed on January 21st as they move the animals to a secondary location where they will operate until mid-March. During this time, no staff or animals will remain at the Fuller Avenue location. The temporary site will take in strays, but no owned pets, and will operate at a reduced kennel capacity. To help reduce the shelter population, the KCAS has a special $50 adoption fee for dogs, including a license, throughout the renovation. More information is available at accesskent.com.

2. Candied Yam Hosts MLK Day of Service

Join the Candied Yam for their 7th Annual MLK Day of Service on Monday, January 20th, from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM at their 44th Street location. The local restaurant is hosting a "Neighbors Helping Neighbors" community meal to honor Dr. King. Bring canned goods or personal care items to support the Kentwood Little Free Pantry, and receive a free meal in return. Join the Candied Yam, Kentwood elected officials, and others for this special day. All the details are available on their Facebook page.

3. Concerts Under the Stars Returns to GRPM

Concerts Under the Stars is back at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. This immersive, full-dome concert experience, curated by the Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium, highlights local musicians and visual artists. The first two shows of the 2025 season feature Grand Rapids-based band Odd Space, who will bring their ethereal, grungy sound with visual art by Jasmine Bruce, whose work focuses on healing, blackness, and the feminine. The shows are on Thursday, January 30th, and Friday, January 31st. Doors open at 6:30 PM, and the shows begin at 7:30 PM. Tickets include access to the museum, and beer, wine, and other refreshments are available for purchase. Tickets are $24 each and can be purchased at grpm.org.

4. Kalamazoo Students Help Build Latrines in Kenya

After learning that students in Kenya were waiting nearly an hour to use the bathroom due to limited facilities, Kalamazoo Christian Middle School students decided to take action. Eighty students participated in a math sprint to raise money for new latrines. They solved as many math problems as they could in one class period, earning money from sponsors based on the number of correct answers. Their hard work paid off, raising over $2,000 to help build new latrines at the Kenyan school.

5. City of Walker Launches "Made in Walker" Podcast

The City of Walker is launching a new podcast called "Made in Walker." This platform is part of the city's ongoing effort to engage with residents and business owners. It's an easy way to stay up-to-date on city news, events, and initiatives. Listen to interviews with decision-makers and hear community stories every other week, released on the first and third Thursdays of each month. Find "Made in Walker" wherever you get your podcasts. If you have suggestions for upcoming episodes, email podcast@walker.cit.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok