Morning Buzz: January 13

1. Changes coming for those who have mPerks with Meijer.

The enhanced program will now allow for more personalized rewards and savings, with customers now earning points for every dollar spent and every qualifying prescription filled, along with additional opportunities to earn even more points.

Customers in southeast Michigan will begin transitioning to the new mPerks program on Monday, while the other Midwest markets will roll over to the new program in phases throughout January and February.

Don't have mPerks? Signing up is easy and free. Enroll at meijer.com/mperks, or by downloading the Meijer app.

2. Upgrading your microwave? Don't toss it, donate it.

Meals on Wheels Western Michigan is in need of well-functioning microwaves in fair condition for their seniors.

For details on how to donate you can give them a call at 616-459-3111.

3. Kent District Library reached a record-breaking one million digital book checkouts in 2022.

This milestone illustrates the continued growth and importance of library lending of eBooks, audiobooks, and other digital content.

KDL is #54 of all Standalone Public Libraries, one of 129 public library systems worldwide, and second in Michigan that surpassed one million digital checkouts.

A couple of the top checkouts include "Where The Crawdads Sing" by Della Owens, "The Maid" by Nita Prose, and "The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles.

4. Calling all artists! The Kalamazoo Institute of Arts just opened up their applications for their June Arts Fair.

It runs June 2nd through the 3rd. Each year they host over 125 high-quality juried fine artists.

Several categories include 2 and 3D mixed media, ceramics, glass, painting, and more.

The application will be accepted through January 22. Visit kiarts.org for more info.

5. Get your green ready! Irish on Ionia is back after a 3-year hiatus.

Michigan's largest St. Patrick's Day street festival will be on Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The 21 and older event spans three city blocks and will feature Irish-themed food, beer, and entertainment as well as local draft beer and cocktails.

Tickets go on sale in February at irishonionia.com.