Morning Buzz: January 13

1. Lovers of sushi, Thai, and Burmese-inspired dishes, are going to love a new partnership Meijer has with a Michigan-based restaurant.

Amazing Myanmar Cuisine is on 28th Street in Kentwood and now 10 of its most popular menu items will be available for purchase, starting this Saturday at the Bridge Street Market on Seward Avenue in Grand Rapids.

Also, this month, find them at the Cascade and Kalamazoo Meijer stores.

It's important to note this was all made possible by the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation.

2. It may be freezing out, but that's no reason to stop shopping for fresh, healthy, and locally grown food.

At the indoor winter market, people are invited to shop for fresh produce and specialty foods from over 25 regular Holland Farmers Market vendors, all while staying warm and cozy inside the Holland Civic Center Place.

The indoor winter market begins on Saturday, January 15 and runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and continues on the first and third Saturdays in February, March, and April.

To learn more, go to hollandfarmersmarket.com.

3. Some restrictions are being put into place at Kent District Library too.

KDL is pausing in-person, indoor programs at all their locations.

This policy will remain in effect until further notice.

Officials are hopeful programs can resume in March.

Library locations will remain open with all other services are resources available.

4. Mary Free Bed has been awarded a $1.7 million grant for its music therapy program.

The money was awarded by the National Endowment for the arts, and Mary Free Bed is one of more than 100 organizations across the nation to get the grant.

The rehabilitation center first started its Music Therapy program in 2018, and the lone full-time therapist, Peter Muszkiewicz, has worked with hundreds of patients.

Mary Free Bed hopes to use the money to add another part-time music therapist to meet the demand.

5. Warm up your home and soul this winter with Campbell's Soup Candles.

Transport yourself back to cozy snow day memories with these candles inspired by two of Campbell's iconic flavors.

The food company is teaming up with Retailer Camp to sell tomato soup and grilled cheese and chicken noodle soup candles.

Chicken Noodle Soup features notes of savory chicken, clove, and buttery crackers, while Tomato Soup and Grilled Cheese release aromas of roasted tomato, peppercorn, and grilled cheese.

These limited edition candles are available online for $24 with 10 percent of the net proceeds from total candle sales going to Feeding America.