Morning Buzz: January 12

1. Two new events coming to the Tulip Time Festival this year.

Bicycle Showband Crescendo is coming to the United States for the first time ever. Traveling from the Netherlands, they'll be bringing their instruments, their traditional Dutch costumes and their bicycles.

Also, for the first time ever, the Tulip Time Run will partner with the Holland Haven Marathon to create the Double Dutch challenge for runners.

To learn more about these events head to tuliptime.com.

2. Miller Auditorium in Kalamazoo is celebrating 55 years of bringing the best of Broadway and quality entertainment to Southwest Michigan.

To celebrate this milestone, they're offering a special birthday gift to you! Tickets to select shows are offering $55 tickets to patrons, with some shows as low as two tickets for $55.

These tickets exclude level one seating.

It's first come, first served, so to see which shows are part of this offer, head to millerauditorium.com/55.

3. Join the Muskegon Museum of Art next Monday to honor and celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.

On January 16 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the public is invited to come to the museum for free explore the galleries, watch a film screening of "Black Man" and take part in an MLK Day art activity.

For more information, you can visit muskegonartmuseum.org.

4. West Michigan Works looking to recognize frontline employees.

They're now accepting nominations for the Essential Service Award.

To be eligible for an award, nominees must hold a non-managerial position, have been with their current employer for two or more years, display pride in their job, have a positive attitude and strong work ethic, and work in Allegan, Barry, Ionia, Kent, Montcalm, Muskegon or Ottawa county.

The awards will be presented in 10 categories. Nominations can be submitted online to westmiworks.org/esa. The deadline is January 16.

5. If you like Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, or Ginger Ale, you can thank a pharmacist.

Pharmacists invented them, and today just might be the perfect day to toast one of those bubbly beverages to your favorite pharmacist for National Pharmacist Day.

Clearly, there's much more they do these days. When it comes to your health, they're vital. In fact, some public opinion polls rate pharmacists as the most trusted health professional of them all.