Morning Buzz: January 11

1. Versiti Blood has issued an emergency plea for donations saying there's less than a day of blood on the shelves in Michigan hospitals.

There are more than 1500 open appointments to donate this week with donor center locations in Grand Rapids, Grandville, St. Joe, and Kalamazoo.

While all blood types are needed, O Positive And O Negative are most in demand.

This is an opportunity to give back and potentially save a person's life. For information or to make an appointment, head to versiti.org.

2. Michigan Works! Is hosting an Ag-Jobs-For-All Job Fair tomorrow, January 12 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

There are more than 100 open positions ranging from entry-level to management in an industry that contributes more than $100 billion to Michigan’s economy every year.

From farm to fork, grocery, warehousing, and logistics, there are plenty of opportunities available.

The event is at 215 Straight Avenue, Northwest in Grand Rapids.

3. Congrats going out to our friend of the mix, Paws With A Cause. They are celebrating their re-accreditation by Assistance Dogs International or ADI. That makes them the only ADI-accredited organization in Michigan that provides service, hearing, and seizure response dogs.

Paws and six other small programs founded ADI in 1986. It's the world’s leading standards-setter and accreditation body for training assistance dogs.

Since 1979, paws has placed more than 3100 custom-trained dogs to help people living with disabilities nationwide.

4. Grand Rapids Public Library is encouraging all 5th graders in the city to read and discuss the same book. It's part of the city's annual reading program.

This year's book selection is "Isaiah Dunn Is My Hero" by Kelly Baptist.

As a part of this program, all 5th graders in GRPL Schools will receive a copy of the book and discuss it as part of their curriculum. They'll also have an opportunity to meet the author when she's in town in March.

5. The 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Season is officially underway, and there's a new flavor to enjoy.

The Raspberry Rally is similar to the popular Thin Mints but includes a raspberry filling instead of a mint flavor.

Boxes of Raspberry Rally will be available to buy only online.

You can also order other favorite girl scout cookies until April.