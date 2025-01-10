Morning Buzz: January 10, 2025

1. Hoping to build or renovate your home this year? Or just want to be inspired? The Grand Rapids Remodeling And New Homes Show is the place to be.

It opens today and runs through Sunday at DeVos Hall. Check out curated rooms by local designers to see the latest trends, learn from the experts during on-stage seminars, and meet the companies who are doing the work across the area.

Adults are $12, kids 6-14 are $5. You can also purchase multi-day tickets. Find them at buildremodelgr.com.

2. Some students in West Michigan could use a little help with their homework, specifically math. United Way Of The Lakeshore is teaming up with the Howmet Aerospace Foundations to launch a new early math mentorship program at Dr. Martin Luther King Elementary School.

They're looking for volunteers to help third- through fifth-graders boost their math skills and confidence. If you can volunteer just one hour a day, monday through Friday, it can make a huge difference.

Mentors will work with students using a cool computer program, helping them build those all-important math skills. Don't worry, they'll provide all the training and background checks you need. They just ask for a full school-year commitment so the kids have consistent support.

Check out United Way Of The Lakeshore's website for more info on how to sign up.

3. The search is on for the next Ms. Wheelchair Michigan! This is anything but a beauty pageant.

The winner will be given a unique platform to strengthen advocacy skills, develop as leaders and amplify their voices for meaningful change.

The qualifications are simple: the woman must be 21, a U.S. citizen and live in Michigan, and they must use a wheelchair or scooter for mobility because of a disability. The winner will go on to compete on the national stage for Ms. Wheelchair America.

The event is Saturday, January 18 from 10 to 5 at Mary Free Bed. If you want to learn more or register reach out to the Michigan state coordinator, Shelly Loose at quadsinluv@aol.com or 616.540.3774



4. Thanks to the efforts of former Congressman Peter Meijer, Grand Rapids is getting a sustainability makeover. The Rapid is adding twelve electric vehicles to its go-bus fleet.

These new vehicles will be added to the already eco-friendly propane fleet to make public transportation in West Michigan greener than ever. The new electric vehicles are quieter, cost less to maintain and produce zero emissions.

They'll be easy to spot too as each of them is wrapped in a funky 60's flower power theme.

5. January is Human Trafficking Prevention And Awareness Month. To honor that, "Women At Risk International" or WAR is offering a free women's self-defense class this weekend.

A certified ATA instructor will lead it, sharing tactics that will keep you safer, teaching physical skills to defend yourself from a potential attacker. Many of those can be modified to a participant's physical ability.

Before or after the event, you can shop the products made by or sold in support of at-risk or rescued individuals from around the world. This is happening Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m., and you must be 18 years old. It's at the War Chest Boutique in Wyoming.

Find the registration at warinternational.org under the events tab.

6. Everyone is invited to help celebrate an epic year for Ferris State Athletics.

The football team earned the NCAA Division Two National Championship for the third time in four years. The volleyball team was undefeated in the regular season and reached the elite eight rounds of the NCAA Division Two National Tournament.

On Monday, January 13, there will be a special event at the school's David L. Eisler Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Guests can pose with the national championship and GLIAC championship trophies, hear from coaches and athletes and enjoy snacks and other surprises.

