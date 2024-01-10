Morning Buzz: January 10

1. West Michigan read a lot last year, breaking records for the Kent District Library with a whopping 1.6 million digital book checkouts.

It shows the importance of our libraries lending out eBooks, audiobooks, and other digital content - because people are taking advantage.

Nationally, KDL is up to number 49 of all public libraries, from 54 last year.

If you're not one of those using these free resources, you should be -- from books to movies and TV shows, KDL offers so much to our community. The number one e-book, Verity, by Colleen Hoover, and the number one audiobook, Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros.

2. Kalamazoo College is giving a shoutout to one of its alumni on Facebook.

That's because 2005 grad Steven Yeun made history at the eighty-first annual Golden Globe Awards.

He along with Ali Wong won for best actor and actress in a limited series for their performances in Netflix's road rage drama “Beef'.

It's the first time actors of Asian descent won in these categories. This was the first time both actors were nominated at the Golden Globe.

3. God's Kitchen of Michigan and the Broncos Kitchen Foundation are hosting a free dinner for Martin Luther King Junior Day on Monday. It's from 5-6 p.m. at the Wesley Foundation in Kalamazoo.

The meal is open to all with a menu including fried catfish or chicken, mac and cheese, collard greens, blackeye peas, cornbread, yams, and more. This is a great way to come together to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King.

Meals are first come first serve and it's one per person. Head to godskitchenofmichigan.org for information.

4. It's just about that time of year when you can skate with your favorite Grand Rapids Griffin player.

The Great Skate Winterfest returns for its 19th edition in its original format, a 24-hour ice skating marathon held at the outdoor Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink in downtown Grand Rapids.

The fundraiser for the Griffins Youth Foundation will run from Saturday, January 27 at 10 p.m. through Sunday, January 28 at 10 p.m.

During that time you can also hang out in the heated tent, and watch other winter sports demos. Learn more at griffinshockey.com.

5. The earliest version of Mickey Mouse, Steamboat Willie, is now free to use after the Disney copyright expired.

A Michigan brewery is using him as inspiration. Midland Brewing Company shared on social media that they plan to release a Steamboat Willie beer in February.

They say you'll be able to embark on a flavor adventure with this amber-hued steam beer, boasting a perfect balance of tradition and modern flair.

You'll notice a blend of malt sweetness and medium hop bitterness, creating a refreshing complexity in every gulp.

Stay up to date on the actual release date by visiting their Facebook page.