Morning Buzz: February 9

1. Guiding Light, a non-profit in Grand Rapids focused on addiction recovery, is hosting its annual Big Game Sober Sunday Watch Party on February 11.

This event provides a supportive and alcohol-free environment for individuals in recovery to enjoy the Super Bowl. It's tailored for those in the organization's addiction recovery program, residents of sober-living homes, their families, and alumni.

Big Game Sober Sunday lines up perfectly with Guiding Light's commitment to building a supportive community for those on the path to recovery, celebrating sobriety, and sharing moments without alcohol.

2. Opening day for the West Michigan Whitecaps is right around the corner, and the team has released its promotion schedule for the upcoming season.

There are more than 40 theme nights planned for the 2024 season with the festivities starting April 9.

Fans will see the return of favorites like 'Star Wars Night', 'Super Splash Day', and the return of 'Bluey and Bingo.'

To kick off the year, the team will start their 7 Days Of Deals on February 13, a week-long event allowing fans 24 hours of early access to buy tickets for some of the most popular promotions.

3. Gilda's LaughFest is seeking volunteers for its festival from March 6-10.

Volunteers can assist with various tasks such as ushering, ticket-taking, photography, production, and transportation. Both new and returning volunteers can register until February 16, with an orientation provided on February 17.

The festival, now in its fourteenth year, features shows by comedians like Tammy Pescatelli, Josh Johnson, Piff The Magic Dragon, Demetri Martin, and others across multiple venues in Grand Rapids and surrounding areas.

Individual tickets are available for purchase online and at pop-up stores, with proceeds supporting free cancer, grief, and emotional health programs offered for free by Gilda's Club Grand Rapids.

You can find more info at gildasclubgr.org

4. Do you know a veteran, active duty service member, military spouse, or even surviving spouse whose home would be safer, more accessible, or more enjoyable with some landscaping and outdoor improvements?

If so, you can nominate them for Heart Of West Michigan United Way's "Operation United Service Event".

Projects include brush and leaf removal, fence repair, power washing, adding plants and flowerbeds, painting and staining, and more.

Just head to hwmuw.org and fill out the nomination form.

5. An original ballet is being performed that retells the biblical story of The Good Samaritan.

His Dance Ensemble will present "Desert: A Good Samaritan Story,” on March 9 with two-afternoon shows at the Devos Center for Arts and Worship. The ballet tells the story of a heroic young girl in a world divided by conflict, exploring themes of bravery, humanity, and hope inspired by The Good Samaritan Story.

The performances aim to inspire and encourage love and hope while empowering individuals to love God and others well. Additionally, a volunteer fair will be held during the performances to connect audience members with volunteer opportunities in the Grand Rapids community.

Tickets are available online at dcaw.org