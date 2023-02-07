Morning Buzz: February 7

1. More opportunities for local students, and this week families can learn more about them.

Kent Career Tech Center is expanding programming for fall 2023 to include classes currently offered at Kent Transition Center. Right now, KCTC offers 26 programs and career pathways for high school juniors and seniors.

It's adding introductory courses in auto, hospitality, and marketing along with a pre-vocational exploration course that covers human services.

You can learn more about the center at an open house on February 7 and 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the tech center on the east beltline.

Learn more at kentisd.org.

2. The Grand Rapids Public Museum bringing back its series of educational classes in March.

The museum will host its Saturday investigation education classes, which will cover a variety of different topics each weekend from March 4-25. The four classes will explore subjects of history, science, and culture linked to existing museum exhibits.

Only 24 participants will be allowed in each class. Tickets are $7 or $2 with the purchase of general admission.

For more information or to register for a class go to grpm.org.

3. Yale University's most popular class is now free for teenagers.

Laurie Santos is the psychology professor behind 'Psychology And The Good Life'. She recently launched a free six-week version of the class aimed at teenagers, called "The Science Of Well-Being For Teens."

Santos says it was developed to address rising rates of anxiety, depression, and suicide rates for kids between 9th and 12th Grade. The course started on February 6 and more than 30,000 have already enrolled.

4. Michigan’s Adventure amusement park is looking for more than a thousand seasonal employees.

You could operate rides, be a lifeguard, serve food and drinks, and more.

They're doing a 'Hiring Blitz' February 18-24 with on-the-spot interviews, and you could be hired on the very same day.

You can learn more at jobs.cedarfair.com.

Michigan's Adventure opens Memorial Day weekend.

5. Tickets officially go on sale this Saturday, February 11 for pre-sale and general admission to Michigan’s largest St. Patrick’s Day Street Party.

It's happening on March 18. Hosted by Hopcat, Irish On Ionia will celebrate its 10th anniversary in downtown Grand Rapids from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., featuring Irish-themed food, beer, and entertainment as well as local craft beer and cocktails.

Tickets can be purchased at irishonionia.com or in-person at Grand Rapids Brewing Company, Hopcat locations, and Stella's Lounge starting at 11 a.m.