Morning Buzz: February 6

1. The exciting final plan concepts for Canal Park have been revealed! The downtown park will transform into a vibrant community hub.

The project focuses on accessibility, community gathering, flood protection, ecological health, and connection to the Grand River. Key features include a universally accessible play space, a multi-purpose plaza with an enclosed pavilion for events, river overlooks, seating terraces, and an accessible kayak launch platform.

Construction is set to begin within the next two years.

2. More than 800 athletes from 60 counties across the state gave it their all at the Special Olympics Michigan 2024 state winter games in Traverse City.

The games spanned last week into the weekend at venues like the Grand Traverse Resort, and Shuss Mountain at Shanty Creek - featuring events like figure skating, alpine skiing, and snowshoeing, but the weather wasn't exactly cooperating.

That did not spoil the fun or competition - all possible because of the Wertz Warriors, a group of 100 dedicated individuals who attempt to ride snowmobiles on a 900-mile endurance ride to raise money for the event.

3. Fresh produce and local products will soon be available year-round in Kalamazoo. The city has plans to build a new event center that will bring the farmers market to Kalamazoo during the wintertime.

Right now, the market runs from the beginning of May through the end of November. The new building will be home to farmers and vendors year-round.

The new building will sit right next to the current market and will be close to nine thousand square feet.

The outdoor portion of the market will remain. Once the city secures a contractor, the hope is to start construction by September and finish by the summer of 2025.

4. More than 2.4 million people will get married this year, and the average cost, is $30,000. But for couples who want to tie the knot soon, on a budget, here's a unique and inexpensive option for you. Event designer Britney Hoskins of Top Pic Collective has two options for Valentines Day - one in Detroit, and one at Morenas in Grand Rapids - for Mini Mony Day.

For just $100, couples can get a 30-minute ceremony with an officiant, dressing rooms, decorations, flowers music, and space for 15 guests. The convenience and cost of a courthouse wedding with all some luxury, style, and plenty of love.

If this sounds perfect for you, sign up for a half-hour slot between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on February 14. Morenas is on Breton Road in Kentwood. Head to toppiccollective.com for information.

5. If you want to go in the exact opposite direction for love, the Humane Society Of West Michigan wants to help you get over your ex.

If all the love in the air is messing with your allergies or if you had a past lover who did you wrong, take part in the Humane Society's Anti-Valentine's Day Fundraiser.

For the low price of just $10, they'll write your ex's name on the bottom of a litterbox where their cats will do their business.

Donations will be accepted now until February 20, and your ex's name will become the canvas for the "crappiest" masterpiece by your favorite shelter cats.

Purchase your ticket at the Humane Society's website.