Morning Buzz: February 6

1. Kalamazoo County Middle and High School students and their families are invited to discover some of the many free educational opportunities available through Kalamazoo RESA.

Their open house is on February 7 starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Air Zoo. Students can explore the more than 50 classes and other programs that are offered.

Learn more at kresa.org.

2. The Allegan County Food Pantry Collaborative needs your help this month.

Their goal is to collect 5,000 jars of peanut butter to distribute amongst participating ACFPC members and the families that they serve.

For drop-off sites and to learn more go to alleganfoundation.org.

3. Save the date. The play "Detroit '67" will be at the Frauenthal Center in March.

Winner of the Edward M. Kennedy Prize for drama, “Detroit '67” by Dominique Morisseau provides an unflinching look at race relations during the turbulent civil rights movement.

This production comes direct to the Frauenthal Center, produced by Detroit Public Theatre.

Tickets are now on sale at frauenthal.org.

4. “Pawn Stars” is taking their show on the road for their spin-off series "Pawn Stars Do America," and two of those stops are in Michigan!

The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show “Pawn Stars” will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit.

The announcement includes an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on. For a chance to pawn your item on season two of “Pawn Stars Do America,” email pawnstarsdoamerica@itv.com.

5. Today's Powerball jackpot is expected to be the fifth largest ever.

It's estimated at $747 million. If you choose the lump sum, that comes out to about $403 million.

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since November 19.

It's not close to the all-time record just yet. That was $2.4 billion back on November 17.