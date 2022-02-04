Morning Buzz: February 4

1. It's the opening day of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Despite the ceremony set for today, many athletes have already started their competitions. One win is already in the books in Women's Hock, taking a 5-2 victory over Finland.

American Men's Figure Skater Nathan Chen also put the U.S. in the lead in the team event with his performance in the Men's Single Short Skate portion. He scored his personal best score of 111.71.

Other sports on the docket are curling, women's slopestyle, and more women's ice hockey.

2. Before heading out the door today, be sure to wear red. Americans are getting ready to support Heart Month with National Wear Red Day.

The day honors those who've lost their lives from heart disease and raises awareness.

President Biden declared February "American Heart Month." The president asked Congress last month to put in place a plan to help prevent, detect, and treat cancer and heart illness.

The CDC reports that more than 600,000 people die from heart disease a year.

3. Broadway Grand Rapids has a new president and CEO. After a nationwide search, the board voted to move Meghan Distel, formerly the director of Marketing and Public Relations into that role.

Former President and CEO Mike Lloyd, who just stepped away to retire says, "Meghan is th perfect

choice! The one person who I am absolutely sure has the same passion as I do, maybe even more."

Meghan has been with Broadway Grand Rapids since 2011.

Next up for the 2021-2022 Broadway Grand Rapids season is Hamilton, which returns to Grand Rapids for two weeks February 8-20.

4. Candy makers say to expect shortages on Valentine's Day, making couples anxious regarding sweet treats.

Hershey's says they are running low on Valentine's Day Candy this year. The company says despite adding production lines and workers, it is still not enough to supply its products to retailers.

Candy products as a whole at the average store are currently out of stock of 1/5 of their items.

5. With frigid temperatures returning to West Michigan, it's the perfect time to make some soup, and even more so because it's National Homemade Soup Day.

It is observed every year on February 4. Apparently there's something to the old wives' tale about the chicken soup being good for a cold.

According to NationalDayCalendar.com, scientists think a bowl of chicken soup may reduce lung inflammation.