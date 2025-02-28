Morning Buzz: February 28, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Grand Rapids Children's Museum Expands Dental Exhibit

Grand Rapids Children's Museum has expanded its popular dental exhibit, offering new interactive elements and a large-scale gallery wall showcasing influential dentists throughout history. Kids can role-play as dentists and patients, practice check-in procedures, explore dental tools and X-rays, and even clean the teeth of a puppet patient. The exhibit also features a giant mouth for brushing and flossing with oversized toothbrushes. This hands-on experience was developed in partnership with local dental professionals to educate kids about oral health and engage them in their own dental care.

Muskegon Firefighter Earns Top Honor

The Muskegon Fire Department is celebrating Lieutenant Samantha Pastoor, who has been selected as the Michigan American Legion's Firefighter of the Year for 2024. Lt. Pastoor, a 6-year veteran of the department, is recognized for her exceptional leadership, bravery, and dedication to public safety. She has been instrumental in saving lives during structure fires and has received numerous awards for her service, including two Lifesaving Awards and three Unit Citations. Lt. Pastoor is also actively involved in community outreach and training programs. She will be formally presented with the award at the American Legion's State Conference in July.

Meijer Gardens Named Best Sculpture Park in the Nation (Again!)

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park has once again been voted the best sculpture park in the nation! This marks the third consecutive year that Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park has received this honor in USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. The prestigious recognition highlights the organization's commitment to artistic excellence, innovation, and providing an unparalleled visitor experience. President and CEO Charles Burke expressed gratitude for the award, recognizing the dedication of the volunteers, members, guests, donors, and staff who contribute to the Gardens' success.

Got Game? Whitecaps Seek Energetic On-Field Emcee

Calling all charismatic personalities with a love of baseball! The West Michigan Whitecaps are searching for a talented and enthusiastic individual to be their next On-Field Emcee. Do you dream of getting the crowd pumped at LMCU Ballpark? This is your chance! The ideal candidate will have experience in public speaking or entertainment, a solid knowledge of baseball, and the ability to work flexible hours, including nights, weekends, and holidays. As On-Field Emcee, you'll be responsible for hosting in-game promotions, interacting with fans, and keeping the energy high throughout the game. You can submit a resume and video showcasing your skills toGarrettC@whitecapsbaseball.com.

Free Tree Pruning Class Offered in Grandville

Want to show your love for trees? The Friends of Grand Rapids Parks is partnering with the Tree Amigos—City of Wyoming Tree Commission and the Grandville Community Tree Project—to offer a free tree pruning and maintenance class. This is a great way to learn how to properly care for trees and contribute to a healthier urban forest. The class is this Saturday, March 1st, at the KDL Grandville Branch from 10 AM to noon. This is one of four classes required for Grandville and Wyoming residents to achieve Community Forester recognition.

