Morning Buzz: February 28

1. Consumers Energy is set to bolster Michigan's electric vehicle infrastructure with the help of federal funding. They plan to add 25 new EV charging locations across Michigan, contributing to the significant growth of public EV charging facilitated by the company.

Over the past four years, the number of public charging locations in the state has more than tripled. Consumers Energy offers rebates for public charging through its Power MI Drive Program, supporting the increasing demand for EVs in Michigan.

The company is also promoting EV charging in community and multifamily locations, ensuring accessibility for all drivers. With over 31,000 EVs currently powered by Consumers Energy and a commitment to providing incentives for thousands of EV chargers, the company is playing a vital role in advancing Michigan's transition to clean, zero-emission vehicles.

2. Snow does not need to wait any longer, Battle Creek just announced the 10 winning snowplow names that they'll assign to their trucks.

The city received over 600 votes on the almost 200 names on the snowplow name ballot.

They're announcing them now, with the plow drivers helping assign the names to their trucks this fall before the next snow season begins.

So here are the winners: Ctrl Salt Delete, Plowasaurus Rex, Blizzard Wizard -

Snow Builder, Seymour Pavement, Scoop Dogg, Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny Anti-Snow Machiney, Darth Blader, Plowabunga, and Clearapathra.

3. Burning Foot is back again this year in Muskegon, bigger and better than ever. The beachfront festival celebrates craft beverages, art, live music, and all the outdoor beauty of West Michigan.

This year the Lakeshore Brewers Guild is partnering with the Michigan Craft Distillers Association, the Michigan Cider Association, and the Michigan Wine Collaborative to bring together more than 100 of the best craft beverage companies.

There will be live music and plenty of artists and you can camp on the beach on the shores of lake Michigan. The event is August 24, tickets will be available June 8. Want to learn more head to Burning Foot Dot Beer.

4. Jump-start the golf season and join First Tee West Michigan for their first generational golf mixer.

It's taking place at Leaderboard Indoor Golf in Grand Rapids on Saturday, March 16.

This brand-new event will bring together golfers from different generations who will work together and learn from each other while forging bonds that will last beyond the fairways.

Here's how the tournament works: select a partner from one generation older or younger than yourself to join you in a two-person alternate-shot tournament. The March Madness-styled tournament will have a double-elimination format.

Fourteen teams in total will tee off promptly at 9 a.m. The entry fee is $75 per individual golfer or $150 per team. Proceeds will help students access their program for free.

Lunch will be served at the end of the tournament. Register now on Eventbrite.

5. A Michigan State University professor and former Olympian got to be a part of the summer games in another way.

Kelly Salchow MacArthur is leading a community art project in Paris through the Olympian artists program. The elite athlete was part of the US women's rowing team in 2000 and 2004, but she's also a teacher, researcher, and graphic design artist.

She was one of 4 people chosen as artists-in-residence to work on projects leading up to the games. She's already traveled there, working with kids to create collages that represent Olympic values, that were publicly displayed. She says it was exciting to connect with the community not as a tourist or an athlete, but to really get to know the people there.