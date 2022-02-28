Morning Buzz: February 28

1. Meijer is supporting dozens of Boys and Girls Clubs across the Midwest.

The retailer is donating $1.2 million to clubs, giving kids access to resources otherwise out of reach.

The funds are split between 24 clubs in places like Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio.

The gift will fund development programs focused on health, academics, and leadership, and is part of their donation efforts at the end of 2021 totaling $6.5 million to support kids in the communities they serve.

2. A West Michigan skier and snowboarder broke the world record for most ski areas skied in 24 hours.

Although their feat still has to be verified by Guinness World Records, Kyle Kelley, and Brad Dykstra said they skied at 23 resorts in 24 hours.

The clock started at noon on Saturday when the two friends completed their first run at Nubs Nob in Harbor Springs.

The friends set out to beat the previous record of 17 ski areas completed in 2017 by Terri Moore in Japan.

They documented their journey and are in the process of submitting the evidence to Guinness World Records.

Their day ended just before noon on Sunday with a celebration at Cannonsburg Ski Area.

3. West Michigan's largest home and garden show is back for its 43rd season.

With 11 feature gardens, five free seminar stages, and nearly 300 local businesses featuring every product and service you'll ever need, all under one roof, this is the show for you!

The show takes place at DeVos Place. Tickets are $12 for adults, $5 for kids, and a multi-day ticket is also available.

The show runs from March 3-6, and this week on the Morning Mix we'll showcase a couple of the businesses that'll be there.

4. A group of doctors and nutritionists are sharing a list of the best foods to eat to get a good night's sleep.

Topping the list are almonds, which are a natural source of melatonin, which is a hormone naturally produced by the brain related to sleep and sleep cycles.

Another item on this list is walnuts, which they say contain several nutrients that promote good sleep, such as serotonin and magnesium.

Specialists also include bananas as they are rich in carbohydrates, tryptophan, and melatonin. Other suggestions are chamomile tea, oats, salmon, eggs, and avocados.

5. Peeps is celebrating Easter differently this year, letting people customize candy for delivery.

The company recently launched "My Peeps," an option allowing customers to create their individual Peeps/Chicks combos. People can choose the color and the chocolate they will dip in their marshmallows.

My Peeps will be a made-to-order treat while supplies last. They are also offering peeps in flavors like cotton candy, fruit punch, chocolate pudding, and others.

To check more of their available candies, you can visit their online store.