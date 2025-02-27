Morning Buzz: February 27, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

Medical Pop-Up Clinic Needs Volunteers

A non-profit medical pop-up clinic is seeking volunteers for an upcoming event in Big Rapids. Remote Area Medical (RAM) is hosting a clinic from May 31st to June 1st in partnership with Ferris State University. They need medical, dental, and vision professionals, as well as general support staff like interpreters and greeters. The clinic will provide a wide range of services to underserved communities, from dental cleanings and eyeglasses to general medical exams. To learn more and sign up to volunteer, visit ramusa.org/volunteer.

Local Umpires Selected for Little League World Series

Three Michigan natives have been selected to officiate at the Little League World Series this summer. Alexander Hufford from Richmond will be umpiring at the Little League Baseball World Series, Patrick Griffin from Galesburg will be calling games for the Intermediate Baseball World Series, and Andre Kelly from Muskegon will be part of the Junior League Baseball World Series held in Taylor, Michigan. Congratulations to these talented umpires!

Discovery Day at the Grand Rapids Public Museum

This Saturday is Discovery Day at the Grand Rapids Public Museum! From 10 AM to 3 PM, enjoy family-friendly activities like art making, scavenger hunts, and LEGO building with bricks and minifigs. The theme is "celebrating the storytelling power of art," so let your imagination run wild! At 1 PM, local legislators will present a tribute to the Creative Learning Center. All events are free with museum admission.

High School Art Workshops at KCC

Calling all high school artists! Kellogg Community College is hosting a free High School Art Workshops event on Friday, March 14th, from 9 AM to 12:30 PM. Join KCC faculty for hands-on workshops in ceramics, darkroom photography, drawing and painting, and graphic design. Learn about KCC's art programs, including the new Associate in Fine Arts degree. Enjoy a free pizza and salad bar lunch and receive a swag bag with KCC giveaways. Space is limited. Check out this web page for more info and to register for a spot.

Laugh the Night Away at the Sunday Night Funnies

Get ready for a night of laughter! Sunday Night Funnies is back with their third annual Women's History Month comedy show on Sunday, March 2nd at 7:30 PM. This free event at the Spectrum Entertainment Complex features a fantastic lineup of hilarious female comedians, including Lansing's favorite, Nicole Melnyk, and Grand Rapids' own Kim Cook. You'll also see some familiar faces from the Kingpin of Comedy competition, like Sarah Wooley and Elieen Nolton. Grab your friends and enjoy a night of side-splitting comedy while celebrating some amazing women in the field.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok