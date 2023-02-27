Morning Buzz: February 27

1. Casting call! Manitou Films is producing a four-part documentary television series called Beer City, USA, and they are looking for extras to appear in a Founders segment on Wednesday, March 1st.

All ages and ethnicities are welcome to apply. Please send a recent picture, email address, phone number, and availability to: beercityusacasting@gmail.com.

2. No matter how you reach the finish line - walk, run, or roll - you pick the pace and the place, anywhere outdoors.

It's all part of the Happy Little 5k where the proceeds go to help support Michigan State Parks.

Registration closes on March 1, so act quickly. The event runs from April 22 through 29.

You'll receive a keepsake happy little t-shirt, a commemorative bib number, and a finisher's medal.

Head to Michigan.gov to register.

3. The Michigan Maritime Museum is looking for volunteers to help sail its 1811 Tall Ship.

The museum's 2023 introductory seamanship training course is on April 22 and 23, and May 20 and 21 in South Haven. You'll need to complete both weekends to be eligible to join the crew as a volunteer.

The vessel, named Friends Good Will, is a replica of a square topsail sloop that was built in Detroit in 1811. The training is free for all museum members.

To register, contact captain Bob Harnish at captain@mimaritime.org.

4. Now is your chance to work at the place where the legendary Motown sound was born.

Motown Museum is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, March 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hitsville next to Motown Museum. Positions available include administrative roles, retail, guest services, programming and education, and archive and collection management.

All applicants are encouraged to bring a resume and apply on motownmuseum.org/employment.