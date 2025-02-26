Morning Buzz: February 26, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

John Ball Zoo's Lantern Festival Returns This Spring

Hundreds of lighted lanterns are returning to John Ball Zoo this spring as the popular Lantern Festival returns. This year, the festival runs Wednesdays through Sundays from April 9-June 15. It features a one-mile tour through handcrafted Asian lantern displays. This year's festival also features interactive experiences like plate spinning, face changing, acrobatics, and more.

Zoo members get early access to discounted tickets this Friday, February 28. Tickets go on sale to the general public March 8. Zoo members also receive unlimited free admission to the zoo and 20% off food, beverages and gift shop purchases, along with early access and discounts to camps, birthday parties and other activities. Memberships support the zoo's conservation efforts. Head to jbzoo.org to learn more and get yours.

Noodle Fest 2025 Coming to Downtown Grand Rapids

Get those taste buds and chopsticks ready, Noodle Fest is back, bringing a vibrant celebration of flavors, fun, and community to Calder Plaza this Saturday. This isn't your average food festival – it's a whirlwind tour of global noodle cuisine, with 17 vendors ready to serve up steaming bowls of deliciousness from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. as part of the World of Winter festival.

Enjoy authentic and creative noodle dishes from Thailand, Laos, China, Vietnam, Korea, the Philippines, and more. Plus you can watch Taiko drummers and lion dancers, a K-pop performance, live music, interactive games, and a spicy noodle challenge. A panel of judges will crown the Judge's Choice champion, and attendees can vote for the People's Choice champion.

Noodle Fest is organized by the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation (GRAPF) in partnership with Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. For event details, visit grapf.org.

Now Hiring: City Lifeguards

The city of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department is now hiring full and part-time lifeguards for the 2025 summer season. This is the fourth year the department has offered free American Red Cross certifications for all applicants. The courses teach skills including water rescues, CPR, first aid, and more.

To be eligible for the free certification, participants who successfully pass the multi-day course must work as a lifeguard at one of the city's three public pools at Briggs, Martin Luther King and Richmond Park for the 2025 pool season. City lifeguard wages begin at $15 per hour.

Prospective lifeguards must be 15 years old or older. Click this link for more.

CultureWorks Spring Art & Design Classes for Teens

CultureWorks has launched spring art & design classes for teens with a pay-what-you-can model to make creative exploration accessible for all. The spring semester of art and design classes for middle and high school students has just begun and will run until May 1. The courses run from 3:30 to 5:30 in the afternoon with each day focusing on a different skill. Tuesdays are graphic design and photography - Thursdays are retro comic illustration and pottery sculpting. Wednesdays are open studio days offering students access to a full studio and instructors skilled in various disciplines.

CultureWorks is committed to making classes affordable for all students through its pay-what-you-can-afford model. For more information, visit cultureworks.org.

Is GVSU Grad's Cat America's Favorite Feline?

A recent GVSU grad's cat is in the running to be named America's Favorite Pet! Madyson Scheid's cat Freya is currently in the quarterfinals of a nationwide competition looking for one cat and one dog to hold the title. You can cast one vote for free. Subsequent votes cost one dollar each with the money going to PAWS organization. Want to cast your vote? Here's the link.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok