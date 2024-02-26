Morning Buzz: February 26

1. Ferris State University graduate Andrea "Speedie" Hampton is one of four people named a 2023 Meijer State Games of Michigan Athlete Of The Year.

Hampton is a medal-winning fencer and softball player who competes from a wheelchair due to the ongoing impact of her multiple sclerosis.

At the Meijer State Games, she has won gold medals twice in fencing in the adaptive foil division. In 2023, she competed with able-body fencers and finished sixth in Women's Foil and ninth in Women's Epee.

She also earned the sportsmanship award at the 2022 National Wheelchair Softball World Series in Chicago.

2. Come see what the future holds for Muskegon. The Muskegon Museum of History and Science of the Lakeshore Museum Center is hosting a panel discussion on Tuesday, March 12 at 5:30 p.m.

Round table panelists include Dave Alexander, community engagement specialist for the city of Muskegon; Cindy Larson, president of the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce; and Frank Peterson, vice president of operations for Wheelfish Group.

The panel will share their experiences and what they envision for Muskegon's future.

Tickets are free, but seats are limited. Secure your spot by sending your RSVP to pat@lakeshoremuseum.org or call 231-722-0278.

3. The Tulip Time poster for 2024 has been released!

The artwork is called "Dutch Delivery" by Holland artist John Cowden.

It's a classic oil on canvas painting featuring several Holland icons like the DeZwaan Windmill, Tulip Fields at Windmill Island Gardens, the Dutch flag, and an orange bicycle—incorporating the theme of this year's festival.

You can pick up copies of the winning piece, as well as souvenirs with the artwork on them at the Tulip Time Festival office and downtown Holland.

4. Enjoy a fish fry for us, by us with the Black Business Collab on Wednesday.

There will be food, including desserts, interactive art, poetry, a live DJ, and more.

The event is at Morenas on Breton from 5-9 p.m. and all the proceeds will be donated to non-profits that support youth in our community.

5. You can now bring a small part of classic Michigan summers home to experience it all year long.

Mackinac Island's Grand Hotel is selling its iconic wooden rocking chairs. The chairs come in three colors: white, black, and "natural." The wood-stained chairs are listed at $599 while the painted chairs cost $699. The chairs are made with kiln-dried Robinia wood and are cut to shape.

Every summer, dozens of rocking chairs line the grand hotel's front porch — the 660-foot deck is considered the largest in the world.