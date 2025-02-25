Morning Buzz: February 25, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Mac Powell Concert to Benefit Safe Families

Grammy Award-winning musician Mac Powell, former lead singer of Third Day, will perform at the 2nd Annual Community Celebration for Safe Families for Children of Southwest Michigan this Thursday. The concert will be held at Centerpointe Church in Kalamazoo, with doors opening at 6:30 PM and the show starting at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at swmsafefamilies.org. Proceeds will support families facing medical emergencies, unemployment, homelessness, domestic violence, and substance abuse.

Melissa Brandt Brings the Laughs

Local charcuterie queen Melissa Brandt is adding "comedian" to her resume. Her show, "The Year I Juggled It All (And Dropped Most of It, But It's Probably Fine)," combines stand-up and storytelling, drawing hilarious inspiration from motherhood, business ownership, and celebrity encounters. Catch her tonight at Founders Brewing Co. or at Turnstiles, Grand Rapids Garage Bar and Grill, and The Comedy Project in the coming weeks.

Art at the Museum Returns to Grand Haven

Art at the Museum returns to the Tri-Cities Historical Museumin Grand Haven this Saturday from 5-8 PM. The event features artists from the Lakeshore Visual Arts Collective, live music, and food. A $10 donation is suggested, and 10% of all art sales will benefit the Tri-Cities Broadcasting Foundation, which operates WAWL radio.

Cottage Bar & Grill Coming to Downtown GR

Late-night food cravers, rejoice! The Cottage Bar & Grill is opening a new location in downtown Grand Rapids at 15 Ionia Ave. NW. The local favorite will serve up its signature pizzas, subs, wings, and more, with dine-in and delivery options available. And yes, pizza by the slice will be available until 3 AM for those downtown night owls. Follow them on social media for opening updates.

Rykes Bakery Expands to Grand Rapids' Northeast Side

Rykes Bakery, known for its custom cakes, cupcakes, catering, and more, is opening a new location on the northeast side of Grand Rapids. The new store will be located near Celebration Cinema at Knapp's Corner. Follow their Facebook page for updates on the opening date.

