Morning Buzz: February 24, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

Dreaming of Summer? Head to the Home and Garden Show

Get ready for those warm days at the West Michigan Home and Garden Show! Find everything for indoor and outdoor living, from builders to landscape designers. With 300 local businesses, seminars, and Family Day on Saturday, it's a must-see. The show runs Thursday to Sunday. Tickets are $12, or $10 with the code HOME on Thursday and Friday. Details at grhomeshow.com.

Volunteers Needed at Centrica Care Navigators

Centrica Care Navigators needs compassionate volunteers to support patients with life-limiting illnesses. If you can cut hair, do makeup, or just lend an ear, they need you! They're looking for companionship, caregiver relief, and more, across ten Michigan counties. Find out how to help at centricacare.org/volunteer.

Wayland Stars Take the Dance Floor

Wayland High School's "Dancing with the Star Staff" is here! Support the Wildcat Dance Theatre with this fun fundraiser. Watch school employees compete for the Mirror Ball Trophy. It's Wednesday at 7:00 PM at the Wayland Union Fine Arts Center. $6 entry, and bring cash to vote! Tickets at the door or Ludus.

Bellwether Harbor Tackles Cat Overpopulation

Animal shelters are full, and outdoor cats need help! Bellwether Harbor Animal Shelter in Fremont is launching a TNR program, offering free sterilization. A generous donor is matching $1,000 in donations. Help them reach their goal! Every dollar counts, going towards vital supplies.

Tulip Time Announces 2025 Art Design Winner

It's official. The 2025 Tulip Time poster art winner has been announced! Holland artist Andrew Snyder created "Blooms on Parade." It's his first time as the official Tulip Time poster artist. Using watercolor and pencil to create texture, the vibrant blooms play off of the dark greens in the background creating a sense of depth. Copies of his work will be all over the festival on many types of merchandise and are also available at the Tulip Time office and at TulipTime.com. The 96th festival runs May 2-11.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok