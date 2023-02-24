Morning Buzz: February 24

1. Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park is giving a sneak peek of a few acts as part of the 2023 Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts.

The Wood Brothers with special guests Shovels And Rope on June 18, Buddy Guy's "Damn Right Farewell Tour" on June 23, and The Swell Season featuring Markéta Irglová and Glen Hansard on August 17. The complete lineup will be announced in April.

The Tuesday Music Club and Sunday Strings will also return this year as well. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Saturday, May 6.

2. Here's your chance to "rock out" art for an exhibition in downtown Muskegon this summer.

The Lakeshore Art Festival, in partnership with the Muskegon Museum of Art is asking all artists 18 years or older to apply to participate.

The artwork will incorporate a small boulder that will be on display beginning June 24.

Learn more and get your application at lakeshoreartfestival.org.

3. The Kalamazoo Black History Museum officially launching its merchandise fundraiser.

T-shirts, sweatshirts, and hoodies are being sold to raise money for the museum and its scholarship fund. Prices range from $25 for adult t-shirts to $35 for hoodies.

The museum organization has already pledged its first $1000 scholarship to the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Chapter at Western Michigan University.

Get your gear today at kalamazooblackhistorymuseum.org/shop.

4. Shop 'til you drop at the West Michigan Women's Expo.

It'll run March 17 - 19. The 3-day event will offer exhibits, a garden rest area, book authors, a painting workshop, shopping, and more.

There will also be plenty of food to sample. For more information, you can go to kohlerexpo.com.

5. Headed up north soon? If so, get ready to explore the area and go on a scavenger hunt with the promise of a sweet treat.

Traverse City Tourism's Northern Michigan Scavenger Hunt Pass includes a free mobile "passport" of attractions across the region where you can check in to earn prizes, including a free slice of pie from Grand Traverse Pie Company.

Locations are activity-focused and include family-friendly stops such as Grand Traverse Lighthouse and the Great Lakes Children's Museum.

To participate just download the pass from the Traverse City Tourism Website.