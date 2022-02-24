Morning Buzz: February 24

1. Ford International Airport has a new model airplane. It's a smaller replica of the Boeing 727, known as the "Flying Colors of the United States."

It was painted by famous American sculpture Alexander Calder for Braniff Airlines back in the 1970s and was built in honor of the nation's bicentennial.

The airplane has a wingspan of 74 inches and it's set up right near the front gates so every passenger has a chance to see it.

2. Exciting news for hockey fans in West Michigan! People can now bet on K-Wings games through Firekeepers Casino.

The ECHL team just entered their first strategic sportsbook partnership with firekeepers.

The Wings Event Center, which is the home of the K-Wings has installed HD televisions across the arena, featuring up-to-date betting odds, and other in-game competitions.

Fans can place a bet right on their phone, and also earn credits to Firekeepers as well.

3. There's a family in West Michigan who welcomed a baby girl on 2-22-22 at exactly 2:22 p.m. in room 2.

They scheduled a C-section a while back and doctors picked out the unique date for them. It was supposed to take place at 1:30 in the afternoon.

Everything worked out just fine, but the time got pushed back a little bit.

The couple says they are now a family of four. Dylan's older sister, Avery is excited to meet her new sibling.

4. Target is sweetening its curbside pickup offering. Starting this fall, it will begin testing an option for customers picking up items or making a return to add a Starbucks order that that perks without having to leave their car.

The retailer said the change was prompted by more customers using the contact-less shopping option, which grew 60 percent in the last quarter.

To use the new feature, shoppers planning a pick-up or return can place a Starbucks order in the Target app and indicate when they're "on their way."

A Target worker will deliver the Starbucks order and Target items to the car.

5. Grab some guacamole or salsa, because it's National Tortilla Chip Day!

Millions of people across the country love tortilla chips, so it's a great excuse to open up a bag.

Tortilla chips are usually made from corn tortillas cut into wedges and then fried.

They were originally known in Mexico as tostadas, but were first mass-produced in Los Angeles in the 1940s.