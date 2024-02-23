Morning Buzz: February 23

1. A new foodie festival has joined the fray! Michigan's first tater-tot fest is coming to Grand Rapids in May.

It will feature unique and local vendors serving one-of-a-kind tater tot dishes, 150+ beers/ciders/seltzers, and entertainment for all ages.

Each ticket provides an all-inclusive experience - attendees will get food and drink sampling tokens, a drink sampling cup, and a branded lanyard.

The event is at LMCU Ballpark on May 4.

Join their priority list at tots and taps fest dot com so you'll be the first to know when tickets go on sale.

2. Healthier, tastier French fries and potato chips may be on the horizon.

Researchers at Michigan State University say they've discovered a gene that forces potatoes to convert starch into sugar when they're growing in cold weather conditions and how to turn it off.

The researchers published their findings in the journal "The Plant Cell” just this month.

Michigan is the nation's leading producer of potato chips. Growers produced nearly 1.9 billion pounds of potatoes in 2022, with farm sales totaling $246 million.

3. Experience Grand Rapids is celebrating its "Brewsader App's" 6th anniversary with a makeover!

The app returns with enhanced features and new achievement levels, including digital badges for events like the World of Winter and the Winter Beer Fest.

If you already use the app, all of your previous check-ins and progress will transfer to the new app.

Plus, to celebrate the app's new chapter, Experience Grand Rapids is hosting a Beer City Brewsader Giveaway, now through March 31. Participants can enter online for a chance to win an exciting prize package.

For more information, visit experiencegr.com/brewsader.

4. More good news for beer lovers, especially if you’re fans of Saugatuck Brewing Company. This spring they're launching the Shandy variety pack.

It's a nod to West Michigan's famed fruit belt that Saugatuck Brewing calls home.

This comes on the heels of the massive success of its Blueberry Lemonade Shandy, which first launched in the summer of 2017.

You can get your first taste at launch parties at all three brewpubs on Saturday.

5. Then the variety packs are scheduled to hit stores and other select bars and restaurants on March 1.

Classical music is for everyone that's the message from Blkbok, coming soon to Muskegon.

Born and raised in Detroit, Charles Wilson the Third grew up in a music-filled home. Today his stage name is a nod to Johan Sebastian Bach, and his style reflects all his influences from classical to hip hop. He is described as an equal parts artist/pianist/composer and lover of humans. He's toured with artists like Justin Timberlake, Rihanna, and John Mayer.

Blkbok will be at The Block on Friday, March 8 at 7:30. Tickets start at $10 for students.