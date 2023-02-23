Morning Buzz: February 23

1. 22 historic Michigan properties now have special recognition in the National Register Of Historic Places.

Some of those are in the West Michigan area - including the Upjohn office building in Kalamazoo and the Heartside Historic District in Grand Rapids.

To be considered for listing in the national register, a property must generally be at least 50 years old and be significant in relation to major historical events or trends in their community, the state, or the nation.

2. i understand is hosting an event tonight, “Bridging the Gap Between Mental Health and Religion".

It's an event for those who have ever questioned the Bible's teachings and beliefs on suicide.

There will be four guest speakers. The event is being held at the Collaborative Lab in Comstock Park and starts at 6:30 p.m.

The event is free but they'd like you to register. Head to their Facebook page for that link.

3. February is Heart Month and five employees at Corewell Health Helen Devos Children's Hospital are teaming up to raise awareness for congenital heart conditions.

Five team members who care for congenital heart patients accumulated 10,000 heartbeats by running stairs in the eleven-story tower. The five ran all the way to the top, measuring their heart rates at multiple points until they reached 10,000.

4. Kalamazoo getting ready to host an extraordinary event, the USA Curling Mixed Doubles Nationals.

This tournament will decide who will be "Team USA" at the world championship in Korea in April.

The event runs from February 28 through March 5 at the wings event center. Tickets can be purchased at kalamazoocurlingclub.com.

5. The Kalamazoo Growlers are searching for a new member of their coaching staff ahead of the upcoming season.

The minor league team is asking for children, ages 6 to 8, to try out to be this season's "Kid Coach." the position is open to boys and girls.

One of the team's most famous participants, coach drake, gained nationwide fame for his outbursts at umpires, even holding the record for most ejections by a coach in the Northwood League's history. As the 'Kid Coach,' the child selected will be an honorary member of the team for the entire summer and will get their own uniform and responsibilities.

You can submit an application for your child at the Kalamazoo Growlers website.