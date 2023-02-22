Morning Buzz: February 22

1. Celebration Cinema is partnering with Kent District Library during Black History Month to present a free screening of the film Black Man.

It’s on Tuesday, February 28 at Celebration Cinema South at 7 p.m. Guests will have an opportunity to meet Jon Wesley Covington, the filmmaker as well. Popcorn and pop will be provided while supplies last.

Registration is required at kdl.org and the film is recommended for older teens and adults.

2. Gerald R. Ford International Airport is looking for more artists to decorate the walls in its new expansion, Concourse A.

They want the art to "Mimic The Experience Of Arriving In West Michigan," from the blues of lake Michigan to the tans of the dunes, grays, and purples of cities and greens of forests and farmland.

Artists will have to submit a proposal for a mural, or 2d wall art. Submissions are due by March 26, and they can be uploaded to the Ford Airport website.

The 90-thousand-square-foot concourse project is expected to open by the end of this year.

3. Congratulations are in order for Bob Gallina, a ground instructor at northern jet management.

He's been honored for his lifetime of work by receiving the federal aviation administration's wright brothers master pilot award, which is the most prestigious award given out by the group.

Recipients of this award must have 50 or more years of civil and military piloting experience and hold several certifications.

Gallina started his aviation training in 1967 in Florida and over the years has held a variety of pilot and pilot training positions, earning the nickname 'By The Book Bob.' He came to the company now known as northern jet management in 1997 as a pilot and has held many different roles since then.

4. Spend your summer at Frederik Meijer Gardens And Sculpture Park.

They’re hiring part-time, full-time, and seasonal workers. Some jobs include production assistant, concert experience lead, and concessions.

You can learn more at their hiring open house on March 7 from 3 to 6 p.m. or go online to meijergardens.org/careers.