Morning Buzz: February 21, 2025

Mel Trotter Ministries Celebrates 125 Years with Community Drop-Off Day

Mel Trotter Ministries is marking 125 years of service with a community drop-off day on February 24th. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. they are requesting the public for donations of essential items like men's t-shirts, underwear, toiletries, and shoes. Find details and an Amazon wishlist at meltrotter.org/dropoffday.

VetLife Named Finalist for Congressional Medal of Honor Citizen Honors

Howell-based VetLifehas been selected as a top 20 finalist for the Congressional Medal of Honor Society's 2025 Citizen Honors Awards for their dedication to supporting veterans and their families. The winners will be revealed on National Medal of Honor Day, March 25th, 2025.

Great Lakes Cruise Travel Sees Significant Growth

Cruise the Great Lakes is expanding its reach with the addition of Victory Cruise Lines and Ponant. This summer, a 10% increase in passengers is expected, with 22,000 people visiting 700 ports, contributing over $230 million to the local economy. Find out more at cruisethegreatlakes.com.

Ace Pickleball Club Coming to Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids welcomes Ace Pickleball Club at the Shops at Centerpoint, offering state-of-the-art courts, unlimited play, and social events. The first month of membership is free. Sign up at acepickleballclub.com for updates.

United Way of the Lakeshore Provides Free Tax Filing

United Way of the Lakeshore is offering free online tax filing through MyFreeTaxes® for individuals and families in Muskegon, Newaygo, and Oceana counties who earned less than $84,000. Access the service and find more information at myfreetaxes.com and unitedwaylakeshore.org.

