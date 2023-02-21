Morning Buzz: February 21

1. Registration is now open for a unique running event that benefits mental health.

Hope Network's One in Five Marathon returns for a special night at Millennium Park.

This year's event takes place Friday, June 2 on the trails at Kent County's Millennium Park.

There's something for everyone, including traditional 5k and 10k runs, a community walk, a handcycle race, and a team marathon.

Runners can register at 1in5series.com.

2. Hang out with your girlfriends and shop till you drop. "Girlfriends Weekend" in Holland is less than two weeks away.

It runs March 3 - 5. The $50 registration fee includes a swag bag full of goodies, a coupon book, a complimentary mimosa at check-in and so much more.

Find the full schedule of events and register at girlfriendsweekend.org.

3. Turn LaughFest 2023 into a family affair. Registration is now open for 'Gilda's Laughfest Seriously Fun Adventure Challenge'.

This year's event expands into larger areas of Grand Rapids, including downtown, and into all three of the city's wards.

Designed for all ages, this year's Seriously Funny Adventure Challenge will be self-paced, allowing families to complete the challenges any time between 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8, and 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 12.

Submissions will be reviewed and scored by the LaughFest team before announcing the winners the week of March 22. You can sign-up at laughfestgr.org.

4. Buddy's Pizza is opening up its Alpine Avenue location on March 6.

Grand opening celebrations will start at 11 a.m. and will include a special visit from the Grand Rapids Griffins mascot Griff and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Buddy's will donate all opening day sales to the Grand Rapids Children's Museum.

The new restaurant is the 22nd buddy's location in Michigan. It's also the third in West Michigan.

5. The spring season is coming. That means the Kent Conservation District's native plant sales are just around the corner.

Mark your calendars for the annual tree and shrub sale on April 22 and the native plant sale and browse 'n buy on May 27.

The good news, just by going to their website you can place pre-orders.