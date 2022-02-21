Morning Buzz: February 21

1. There's an amazing House of Flavors in Ludington, now there'll be another location coming to Zeeland!

The shop began with five flavors of ice cream, including Blue Moon, which has been long-debated that House of Flavors was one of the first to make it. House of Flavors now produces more than 1,400 different items in their factory.

If all goes well, the plan is to open the House of Flavors Zeeland by late spring.

2. The Grand Rapids Mayor's Youth Council, a program managed by the community's children, is partnering with the Grand Rapids Public Library to collect new coats and other winter accessories for local teens and young adults.

The coat drive is running now through March 4. They're looking for new coats, gloves, mittens, scarves, and hats.

Winter gear can be dropped off at the eight Grand Rapids Public Library locations. Collection bins are near the front desk at all branch locations and in the lobby of the main library during the open house.

3. It's a good day to skip that breakfast sandwich, muffin, or bagel because today is National Grain-Free Day.

Grains like wheat and corn are common culprits of food allergies or even autoimmune diseases like celiac.

National Grain-Free Day was founded in 2019 to raise awareness of the challenges of a restricted diet.

So be sure to load up your meals with plenty of fruits, veggies, nuts, and legumes.

4. Watermelons are not only tasty and thirst-quenching, but they're also quite good for your health!

A team at the Illinois Institute of Technology conducted a study that found the summertime favorite contains compounds that benefit many different parts of the human body.

The research found watermelons are packed with antioxidants, minerals, and essential vitamins.

They also contain amino acids that help to control blood pressure, blood fats, and blood sugar.

The study found that melons promote brain health and help control body weight.

5. A new Coke is hitting store shelves today.

Coca-Cola says it wants you to have the campfire-under-the-stars feel again, or even those frosty, lost-in-deep-space thoughts, so, the beverage giant is releasing Coca-Cola "Starlight."

The new Coke is a product of a new platform, "Coca-Cola Creations," which will focus on developing more limited-time products.

Coca-Cola starlight will have a reddish color and will be available in some locations in a zero-sugar format.