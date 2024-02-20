Morning Buzz: February 20

1. There's a great opportunity for young people ages 14 to 21 looking for a job or career advice. Central Park Place Grand Haven is hosting its first Buckle-In Job Expo on February 24 from 9 am to 3 pm.

Adult mentors will speak to students about what employers look for in applications and interviews, and students will have the opportunity to meet with local businesses as well.

Employers will conduct on-site interviews and every vendor will have applications.

Learn more and sign up at centralparkplacegh.org.

2. Grab your girls, hop on and off the Tipsy Trolley for sipping, shopping, crafting, snacking, wine tasting, and a ton of fun.

The event is happening on Saturday, February 24 starting at 11 am. The trolley will run continuously among many amazing stores including The Mason Jar, The Art Stand, and The Care Boutique. Plus, there will be giveaways, lots of goodies, and the perfect day for memory-making.

All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Grand Rapids Eagles disabled sports team. So, grab your tickets at theartstanddiy.com.

3. Get ready for a night of laughs as star comedian Aries Spears heads to West Michigan.

He'll bring his tour for a one-night show to the Holland Civic Center on Saturday, March 9.

Spears rose to fame on the hit show Mad TV and more recently, his popular podcast, Spears and Steinberg, has become one of the top podcasts in the country with hundreds of thousands of devoted listeners.

Grab your tickets now at ticketmaster.com. You can also get more information on his website.

4. GR Parks and Recreation is getting ready for the warmer months. They're now hiring summer pool staff.

Those jobs include pool attendant, pool manager, filter operator, assistant pool manager, and lifeguard. Minimum pay starts at $12 an hour.

You'll help create a welcoming and safe environment for pool visitors at one of Grand Rapids' three outdoor pools at Briggs, Martin Luther King, and Richmond Parks.

The pools are summer destinations for over 50,000 visitors every year.

To apply head to governmentjobs.com.

5. The International Fly-Fishing Film Festival is coming to Manistee to celebrate the passion, lifestyle, and culture of the sport, and the Betsie River Watershed.

Presented by Iron Fish Distillery and the Manistee County Tourism Authority, the two-day event will feature 9 films presented consecutively in less than 2 hours at the Vogue Theatre.

There are 2 showings on Saturday, March 2, and another showing on Sunday, March 3rd. The stories will take the audience all over the world from Quebec to the Florida Everglades, Argentina to the Caribbean. Tickets are $25 and all proceeds benefit the Litter Manistee Watershed Conservation Council and the Vogue Theatre.

Head to the vogue's website to get your tickets.