Morning Buzz: February 20

1. Need help filing your taxes? Some people are eligible to get them prepped and filed for free in the coming weeks.

Davenport University students, faculty, and community volunteers are manning eight tax assistance centers in West Michigan, providing low-income families and individuals assistance with their 2022 tax returns.

The program is open to individuals and families earning $60,000 or less. Many locations are appointment only.

People can visit taxhelp.davenport.edu or call 211 in Kent or Ottawa County to learn more and make an appointment.

2. Good news, coffee lovers! There's a new place to grab your caffeine fix and yummy treat in the Grand Rapids area.

Scooter’s Coffee is a Nebraska-based coffee shop with more than 500 locations nationwide.

The company opened its first drive-thru-only café in the parking lot of the Plainfield Plaza Strip Mall last November.

Now there is a new location open at Breton and 44th in Kentwood. It's open daily from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

3. As you can see from the updated photos posted on the Kent County Youth Fair's Facebook page, progress continues with the new site in Lowell.

Back in December, they celebrated their 'official' groundbreaking. They're transforming 140 acres into a state-of-the-art campus that will include show barns, an agricultural education center, a horse arena, and campsites.

The Youth Fair runs July 31 through August 5 and they're hoping to make a determination in March if they are able to use that new location.

4. Is anyone hungry? If so, then sign up for Human Hungry Hungry Hippos Tournament and compete to win prizes.

The event is this Saturday at Rosa Parks Circle. There's room left in the family division, and you can sign-up for the waitlist in the adult division.

It’s a race on ice to get the most balls in your bucket. Sign-up at worldofwintergr.com.

5. Think your pet has what it takes to be a bunny mascot? "Cadbury" calls all rescue pets to compete in their "Spokes-Bunny" tryouts.

It doesn't matter what type of animal your pet is, as long as they're a rescue.

Get some bunny ears on your animal friend and submit a photo of them to be a candidate.

The chocolate company will reward the winner with an easter commercial appearance and $5,000. Along with $5,000 more to donate to their favorite shelter.

The deadline is February 23, then the public gets to vote on their favorite wannabe bunny.