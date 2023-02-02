Morning Buzz: February 2

1. Frederik Meijer Gardens just announced the opening date for the "Butterflies Are Blooming" exhibit.

Over 7,500 butterflies will be fluttering around the tropical conservatory starting March 1.

The exhibit will feature 60 different species and highlight those butterflies' microscopic detail and beauty.

The butterflies will be around until late April.

To see what special events will be happening during the special exhibit, visit meijergardens.org.

2. Just over a month to go until this year's LaughFest.

Like every year in the past, organizers are looking for some help! They're looking for ushers, ticket-takers, photographers, and more.

Registration is open through February 21st at laughfestgr.org/volunteer.

Laughfest runs March 8-12 with dozens of shows in Grand Rapids, Holland, Lowell, and Gun Lake Casino.

3. Help transform your little corner of the world. Now through February 20, you're invited to nominate projects you feel deserve a Lowe's Hometowns Grant.

For the second consecutive year, Lowe’s is seeking nominations for its impact program, a five-year, $100 million initiative designed to improve and revitalize communities across the United States.

Eligible project types include rebuilding or renovating, housing and shelters, outdoor community spaces, and local community facilities serving community members.

Nominate a community project at corporate.lowes.com.

4. You have a chance to name Grand Rapids' newest sports team.

A professional women's volleyball team is coming to West Michigan next year and the pro volleyball federation is asking for naming suggestions.

The Volleyball Federation suggests using Grand Rapids, West Michigan, or any other geographical locator that would be appropriate at the beginning of the name.

The winner will be awarded a grand prize package. You have until Friday, February 10 to submit your name ideas at West Michigan Pro Volleyball Federation's website.

5. The Big Game is right around the corner, and if you don't feel like making the snacks let Holland Civic Center place take care of it for you.

Their chef is preparing a special menu of gameday deliciousness for you to take home, reheat, and enjoy while cheering on your favorite team. Items include wings, brisket, white chicken chili, and more.

Orders need to be in by February 6 and they'll be ready for pick-up on February 9. Order by calling 616-928-2004 or emailing hgildner@venueworks.com.